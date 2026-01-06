The Bathroom Staple That'll Help Hand-Pollinate Your Plants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You probably already know that an electric toothbrush is quite effective at improving dental health by removing plaque and debris that can contribute to tooth decay. However, you might be surprised to learn that your tomato plants (and other self-pollinating plants like them) can also benefit from this handy tool. Because of its low cost and the assistance it can provide in the garden, an electric toothbrush can be a thrifty and useful tool for beginner gardeners. Unlike other crops, tomato flowers are self-pollinating, meaning that a single tomato blossom contains both male and female parts. A flower is pollinated when pollen grains from the male anther reach the female stigma. However, if not aided by the movement of a bee or a light breeze, this may not happen, and the flower will fail to produce fruit and die off.

You can aid the transfer of your tomato plant's pollen by gently placing the back of an electric toothbrush against its flowers and letting the vibration shake the pollen loose. You can use your own electric toothbrush — just remove the brush head you've been using and replace it with a clean one to avoid cross-contamination. Alternatively, this low-cost brush from Yunchi should work just fine. This hack can benefit tomato plants in sheltered spots, such as on porches where wind is limited and where it's less likely bees will come buzzing to your garden to pollinate plants. With a bit of timely care, you can help your tomato plants reach their full potential, boosting both the quality and quantity of their fruit.