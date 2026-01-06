HGTV's Tarek And Heather Rae El Moussa On How To Elevate Your Outdoor Space
Your yard, garden, and deck can be a great space for you to relax and spend time either by yourself or with company. Your outdoor space isn't just for your own enjoyment, though, as it can also raise your property value significantly if built properly. However, this space can often be overlooked and underutilized, leaving a great deal of potential value untapped. To maximize the use of your outdoor space, such as your yard, deck, patio, or garden, HGTV's Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa know just the trick. In Season 1, Episode 1 of "The Flipping El Moussas," the El Moussas revealed that accentuating the unique and special features of your home will significantly improve your outdoor space.
Because every home has distinctive features that set it apart from other homes in your neighborhood, it is crucial to begin by identifying those special properties. For example, in Season 1, Episode 1 of "The Flipping El Moussas," the special feature they identified in the home they were flipping was its fantastic view of downtown Los Angeles. To maximize the view, the El Moussas installed clear glass railings and comfy seating on the back deck so visitors would have a great place to sit and enjoy it. While it is important to avoid overrated outdoor upgrades that are total money-wasters, there are still several ways to enhance your outdoor space. If you are struggling for ideas, here are 15 outdoor upgrades that add serious value to your home.
Different ways to elevate your outdoor space
If you, like the El Moussas, have a view at your home that you want to highlight, you may want to consider adding a deck railing that won't block the scenery. If you are not able to afford a glass railing, you can consider a cable deck railing. This cheaper option is still structurally sound, and the narrow cables are easy to see through and make for great viewing. To prepare for a new railing, here is what to know before installing a modern cable deck railing.
If you don't have a good view, but in fact quite the opposite, you may want to consider covering up your neighbor's unsightly house with a privacy fence. Privacy fences can not only protect your eyes from the horrors beyond your property lines, but they can also create a more intimate feel in your yard that would allow you to draw attention to other upgrades you may have done to your outdoor space. If you value a natural-feeling fence, you should know how much it typically costs to install a wooden privacy fence in your backyard.
If you have a lot of empty space in your outdoor space and you want something that will bring people closer together, you may want to consider a fire pit for your patio or yard. A fire pit is a great fall-time way to bring folks together in your outdoor space as they all crowd to the warmth of the fire. They can look aesthetically pleasing, and with a few genius tips for building a budget-friendly fire pit, you can make your home much more valuable for much less money.