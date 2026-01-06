HGTV's Tarek And Heather Rae El Moussa On How To Elevate Your Outdoor Space

If you, like the El Moussas, have a view at your home that you want to highlight, you may want to consider adding a deck railing that won't block the scenery. If you are not able to afford a glass railing, you can consider a cable deck railing. This cheaper option is still structurally sound, and the narrow cables are easy to see through and make for great viewing. To prepare for a new railing, here is what to know before installing a modern cable deck railing.

If you don't have a good view, but in fact quite the opposite, you may want to consider covering up your neighbor's unsightly house with a privacy fence. Privacy fences can not only protect your eyes from the horrors beyond your property lines, but they can also create a more intimate feel in your yard that would allow you to draw attention to other upgrades you may have done to your outdoor space. If you value a natural-feeling fence, you should know how much it typically costs to install a wooden privacy fence in your backyard.

If you have a lot of empty space in your outdoor space and you want something that will bring people closer together, you may want to consider a fire pit for your patio or yard. A fire pit is a great fall-time way to bring folks together in your outdoor space as they all crowd to the warmth of the fire. They can look aesthetically pleasing, and with a few genius tips for building a budget-friendly fire pit, you can make your home much more valuable for much less money.