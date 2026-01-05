Explore Breathtaking Glaciers And Volcanic Peaks At Iceland's Largest National Park

In the United States, you can explore glaciers in areas such as Glacier National Park in Montana, Denali National Park in Alaska, and a handful of other locations in the northwestern portion of the country. You can also get a glimpse of active volcanoes in Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park. However, in Iceland it is possible to take in both of these stunning natural features, as well as a myriad of others, in a single location: Vatnajökull National Park.

Vatnajökull National Park is Iceland's largest national park. It is so big that it actually takes up 14% of the total surface area in the country. The national park and two adjoining protected areas cover an incredible 3.5 million acres. This makes it the second-largest national park in all of Europe. Although it is relatively recent as national parks go — having been established in 2008 — it has already be designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It is not just size alone which makes Vatnajökull National Park impressive. Rather, the litany of impressive natural features makes this park unique. It is home to both Iceland's tallest peak and its largest glacier. Europe's most powerful waterfall, based on volume, is also located within the park. Vatnajökull also features nearly a dozen volcanoes, a pair of which are some of the most active in the country. It also features a myriad of other geological features, including calderas, shield volcanoes, lava formations, craters, glacial plains, table mountains, deep canyons, and more. Additionally, there are a number of ice caves for exploring. All of this makes Vatnajökull National Park an adventurous destination to add to your bucket list.