How A Little Preemptive Paint Job Can Help Your Fruit Trees Thrive

Having fruit trees in your yard or garden can be a delight thanks to their fresh food, generous shade, and the beauty they add to your home. However, keeping your fruit trees healthy can be challenging, and not just because you might live in a bear-infested area. Fruit trees can be highly susceptible to sunscald, pests, and frost, which may be one of several reasons why your trees aren't growing fruit.

Sunscald is a condition where the bark of your fruit tree might appear burnt or cracked, and it is more common on younger trees because their bark is thinner and thus more susceptible. In the cold of winter, frost damage could also cause similar cracks. This damage to the bark might allow pests and fungi to infect your fruit tree. However, there's an unusual way you can prevent sunscald, pests, and other damage to your trees, and that's by whitewashing them.

Whitewashing trees is a process that can be traced back to ancient Greece, though it has flourished among orchards in the past few centuries. Painting your trees can protect them from cracking due to sunscald or frost, thanks to the way whitewashing works. The white paint reflects light, which will prevent the bark from overheating; the paint also serves as a barrier to prevent frost and pests from reaching and penetrating the bark.