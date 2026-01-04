Repurpose Your Broken Vase For An Adorable DIY Succulent Planter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're an avid gardener or decorator with more vases for your cut flowers than you can count, then you've likely broken at least one over the years. Unfortunately, that broken vase sometimes happens to be your favorite — perhaps a sentimental or pricey piece. Luckily, with this DIY, your broken vase doesn't have to be destined for the trash. Instead, repurpose it into an eye-catching succulent planter — a recycled garden piece that doubles as a conversation starter.

Different planter materials have different benefits, and although your vase may not have originally been for potted plants, it can still provide its own advantages. For example, a glass vase-turned-planter is low maintenance and easy to clean, since glass is non-porous and needs no special care. Ceramic vases work just as well for this DIY.

To try this project yourself, you'll only need a few items: potting soil, succulents, and sandpaper. If your vase broke cleanly without sharp edges, you can move straight to creating your mini container garden. Otherwise, carefully sand down any sharp edges before beginning. Sanding methods vary by material – sanding glass requires a different process than sanding ceramics.