Repurpose Your Broken Vase For An Adorable DIY Succulent Planter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're an avid gardener or decorator with more vases for your cut flowers than you can count, then you've likely broken at least one over the years. Unfortunately, that broken vase sometimes happens to be your favorite — perhaps a sentimental or pricey piece. Luckily, with this DIY, your broken vase doesn't have to be destined for the trash. Instead, repurpose it into an eye-catching succulent planter — a recycled garden piece that doubles as a conversation starter.
Different planter materials have different benefits, and although your vase may not have originally been for potted plants, it can still provide its own advantages. For example, a glass vase-turned-planter is low maintenance and easy to clean, since glass is non-porous and needs no special care. Ceramic vases work just as well for this DIY.
To try this project yourself, you'll only need a few items: potting soil, succulents, and sandpaper. If your vase broke cleanly without sharp edges, you can move straight to creating your mini container garden. Otherwise, carefully sand down any sharp edges before beginning. Sanding methods vary by material – sanding glass requires a different process than sanding ceramics.
How to repurpose a broken vase into a DIY planter for succulents
To start this project, you'll want to get your broken vase ready for its new job as a planter. Smooth down any sharp edges, and consider adding drainage holes if possible. Overwatering is a common garden mistake, and while drainage holes won't solve everything, they help release excess moisture and prevent soggy soil. This can be especially beneficial with succulents, which require moisture but may rot in soaked soil. Adding drainage holes to glass may not always be possible, but there are several ways to add drainage holes to ceramic without additional cracks.
Next, choose your succulents and the right soil mix. This may involve picking out the right succulents to brighten up your space. Though most succulents are beginner-friendly, the right soil ensures they thrive long-term. Aim for well-draining soil that mimics your chosen plant's natural environment. You can also pick up soil designed with succulents in mind, like Miracle-Gro's Succulent Potting Mix on Amazon.
With all your supplies on hand, you can finally start the fun part of this DIY — designing your new succulent planter. To do so, simply layer soil into the vase and plant your succulents so their blooms peek naturally through the cracks. Add soil gradually in layers to secure each succulent, especially if you're arranging them in a vertical display. With a little creativity, that broken vase can become a stunning, sustainable centerpiece full of vibrant, low-maintenance succulents.