Growing Your Own Orange Tree From Seed Is Easier Than You Think: Here's How To Get Started

If you're a lover of all things citrus, you may toyed with the idea of growing your own citrus tree from leftover seeds. Though the thought of growing any tree from seed to bloom (rather than transplanting saplings) is quite daunting, you may be surprised to learn how easy it is with the help of a few humble oranges. Growing your own orange tree is can be a fun, long-term investment that will pay dividends in the future (citrus trees can thrive for 50 years or more). Imagine your children and grandchildren picking ripe fruits each season, and giving them out to neighbors when you've got a surplus. A well-maintained tree can also offer some serious curb appeal, and could be part of a re-landscaping plan that adds serious value to your home.

Of course, it's always good to maintain realistic expectations when entering into a project like this. For starters, some climates aren't suited for orange trees to thrive at all (orange trees are subtropical plants, after all). Plus, orange trees grown from seed tend to produce bitter, low-quality fruits. The oranges we love are hybrids, grafted on species that may not produce tasty fruit. However, grafting citrus is relatively easy, so you might consider this tactic as trees mature.

Orange trees also take a long time to mature and bear fruit, meaning it could take nearly 10 years to know for sure if your tree will bear fruit at all. Regardless, the process for growing your own tree from a single batch of seeds is rewarding and straightforward. Even if your tree isn't giving you ideal fruit, it should offer glossy evergreen leaves, and plenty of ornamental value. Plus, bitter oranges can be used to make preserves, marmalade, sauces, and essential oils, even if they aren't ideal snacks.