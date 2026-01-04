What Are Understory Trees And Why You Should Consider Planting One In Your Yard

For those who have been craving more shade, comfort, and diversity in their yard, planting a tree seems like the natural conclusion. Trees are great for your yard and its environment, as they can cool and clean the air, strengthen your soil, and buffer noise pollution. In addition to the environmental benefits to your yard, trees can also increase the property value of your home and save energy by providing shade and blocking wind. While deciding to plant a tree may be easy, picking which one may be hard. Even though choosing a tremendously tall tree is tempting and still a good choice, you should not overlook the magic of an understory tree.

Understory trees are shorter but equally valuable. They grow underneath the crowns of taller trees, typically growing between 15 and 50 feet tall. Due to their natural habitat under the canopies, understory trees thrive best in shade. Understory trees can serve several critical purposes in both their natural environments and your yard. In forests, understory trees are critical because they serve as homes to a large variety of wildlife, serving as the only nesting spot for certain birds, such as thrushes and warblers. As such, planting understory trees in your yard can bring crucial wildlife to control pests in your garden.