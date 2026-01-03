The Portable Outdoor Griddle Walmart Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Attention Walmart shoppers: Sometimes a deal is so good it's worth consideration even if the item wasn't the top priority on your shopping wish list. Walmart has a camping-friendly propane griddle on sale for just under $140, so it just may be one of the must-haves for your camping trip. The KingChii 3-Burner 28-inch Propane Griddle Grill has enough room to cook a whole batch of bacon and eggs or pancakes for breakfast, as well as any of these other camping recipes that aren't S'mores or hot dogs.
On the Walmart product page for it, 167 users ranked the griddle at 5 out of 5 potential stars, as of this writing. The griddle has 420 square inches of cooking surface, which the product listing claims is enough space for 14 burgers at once. The griddle also has three dial-controlled, tube-style burners, so you can keep a coffee pot on a low simmer while whipping up some eggs over easy in a separate cooking zone. Each burner offers 9,900 BTUs.
Though the product listing says this griddle is lightweight and compact, it weighs 32 pounds. Overall, it's 37 inches long, including the tubing to connect the propane tank. It's 17 inches deep, with a 15-inch-deep cooking area that's 28 inches wide. This griddle is available online only and comes with free delivery.
What users say about the KingChii 3-burner griddle
Those who gave the unit positive reviews on the Walmart website feel it's easy to use and that it cooks evenly. Some mentioned a removable grease trap that makes cleanup easier. In the product photos, it's a cup-shaped vessel with a handle, so it should be easy to manage without getting grease on your hands.
A few of the positive reviews also said they wish the griddle had a hard cover, though this is an option available in the product listing for $70 more. One reviewer noted it doesn't have handles or any way to easily move it, so if the weight is a factor for you, it may be hard to transport. However, with the upgraded version, the griddle comes with a stand that also has side table-style arms. Some users reported that the instructions show wheels but said theirs didn't come with the wheels, while other user reviews clearly show the wheels on the base.
A few of the negative reviews mention dents or missing pieces upon arrival. One user said the cooking surface came apart from the rest of the frame after heating it up, and shared pictures of the damage. Others mention the griddle surface oxidizes quickly, even after one use. A notable 2-star review says the product, while easy to put together, felt cheaply made. If you're not sure whether the KingChii Griddle is worth the risk, here's what users say about Costco's Blackstone Camping Griddle Kit, which costs just a little more.