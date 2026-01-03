The Portable Outdoor Griddle Walmart Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Attention Walmart shoppers: Sometimes a deal is so good it's worth consideration even if the item wasn't the top priority on your shopping wish list. Walmart has a camping-friendly propane griddle on sale for just under $140, so it just may be one of the must-haves for your camping trip. The KingChii 3-Burner 28-inch Propane Griddle Grill has enough room to cook a whole batch of bacon and eggs or pancakes for breakfast, as well as any of these other camping recipes that aren't S'mores or hot dogs.

On the Walmart product page for it, 167 users ranked the griddle at 5 out of 5 potential stars, as of this writing. The griddle has 420 square inches of cooking surface, which the product listing claims is enough space for 14 burgers at once. The griddle also has three dial-controlled, tube-style burners, so you can keep a coffee pot on a low simmer while whipping up some eggs over easy in a separate cooking zone. Each burner offers 9,900 BTUs.

Though the product listing says this griddle is lightweight and compact, it weighs 32 pounds. Overall, it's 37 inches long, including the tubing to connect the propane tank. It's 17 inches deep, with a 15-inch-deep cooking area that's 28 inches wide. This griddle is available online only and comes with free delivery.