Is Costco's Blackstone Camping Griddle Kit Worth Buying? Here's What Campers Have To Say

Cooking over a campfire isn't always as fun or as efficient as it seems, and if things aren't going well or you run into bad weather, it could dampen your entire camping experience. If a griddle is one of the must-haves for your summer camping trips, Costco may have what you need with its Blackstone 20-inch Camping Griddle Kit with Stand, which sells for $259.99 online, and less in brick-and-mortar Costco locations.

This propane-powered griddle has two separate cooking areas, each with its own burner control. The nonstick titanium-coated ceramic griddle plate has a 20-inch-by-14-inch cooking surface, as well as a built-in grease trap behind the device. When closed, the suitcase-style structure locks with latches. The kit comes with two spatulas, a removable base that has adjustable legs, a silicone basting dome that can be used as a serving bowl, and a weather-resistant carry bag with a shoulder strap. It has just about everything needed for camp cooking, other than the food, cookware, and a required one-pound propane tank to heat things up. The full kit weighs a little over 43 pounds. To date, the product has a 3.7 out of 5-star rating.

Blackstone doesn't sell this exact model on its website; the closest thing is its 20-inch-by-14-inch camping griddle, which looks similar, but doesn't have any of the extra accessories or the base and legs. It has adjustable feet and a slightly different latch style than the Costco griddle kit, and it retails for $169. Blackstone sells the collapsible basting dome for $24.99, but none of the other exact items in the Costco kit, making a direct comparison on value difficult.