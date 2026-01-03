How To DIY A Backyard Ice Rink For Loads Of Winter Fun

When winter is in full swing, you may find yourself struggling to come up with fun, cheap ways to enjoy the great outdoors. If you've got children, it's unlikely they'll want to brave the cold for a snowy camping trip, or trek through icy sludge to hang out at the park. Still, you can't be expected to lounge in front of a roaring fireplace all season long. Luckily, there's a simple DIY you can put together in your own backyard: Your own temporary skating rink. Ice skating is fun, but there are risks taking the sport outdoors: Skating over a naturally frozen body of water could result in disaster, since you never know when the ice might crack and send you into the freezing water below. This homemade ice rink idea not only eliminates the chance of falling through the ice, but helps to keep the fun contained within your yard.

Obviously, there are few factors you'll need on your side to make this DIY work. The outdoor temp needs to be consistently below freezing to get a thick, solid layer of ice. You'll also want to consider how much space you're working with. A smaller DIY rink will freeze faster, while a larger rink provides more space to spread out and practice your skills (and accommodate more skaters). If you do wind up building in a large space, be sure to take sunlight into consideration as well, as direct sunlight might warm up certain portions of the rink and melt your ice before you've completed your signature layback spiral. Finally, you'll want to build on the most level piece of ground you've got, so the ice freezes consistently, and you don't have to build one wall of the rink higher than another.