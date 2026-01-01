A Simple Solution That'll Keep Birds From Nesting On Your Porch Lights
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Leaving your porch lights on for guests arriving at night may make them feel more welcome, or at least help them find your house in the dark. Some bird species view wall-mounted porch lights as a welcome sign, too, even when the lights are off during daylight hours. When birds decide it's time to build a nest, they're committed to finding a safe spot for their offspring, and for some, a porch light fits the bill. It's protected from the weather and sheltered from behind, and if the light is ever used at night, it adds warmth that makes the nest a little cozier.
From a homeowner's perspective, it's far from ideal thanks to the mess that often comes with nesting birds. It isn't even ideal for the birds because every time you open that front door, there you are, a human just a few feet away. Placing an object such as a wind chime above the nesting area is one way to stop birds from building there, as the chimes provide motion and sound that could scare them away. If you have other potential nesting places on your porch, including a matching porch light on the other side of the door, it's worth your while to keep an eye on those areas as well. You may want to reconsider leaving your porch lights on all the time, since the warmth and glow attract insects that birds feed on.
Chimes aren't music to the birds' ears
Various items hung near or around porch lights could make birds think twice before nesting there. Wind chimes check several boxes that birds tend to find annoying, which works in your favor if you're trying to keep them away. Using wind chimes as an obstruction makes it a lot harder for birds to roost or nest in that cozy space between the light and the porch wall. The occasional sound and motion of the chimes make that area even less attractive as a nesting spot.
A fairly large wind chime, placed near the porch light and in an area where it can catch the breeze, might create frequent sounds and move around enough to keep birds off a large area of your porch, at least on windy days. If you choose chimes that sound pleasant, you'll get to enjoy the music as well. Chimes with reflective elements that flash in the light may be even more effective at scaring birds away. If your chimes don't have this feature, some reflective tape, such as Bird-X Holographic Irritape, hung nearby will keep them at bay. If birds have already set up their nest on your patio, there are some simple ways to relocate them safely before adding a wind chime.
If you regularly fill your feeders to help draw more birds to your yard, consider taking a break so they start to spend more time elsewhere. The less time they spend in your yard, the more likely they are to nest somewhere else.