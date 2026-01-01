A Simple Solution That'll Keep Birds From Nesting On Your Porch Lights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Leaving your porch lights on for guests arriving at night may make them feel more welcome, or at least help them find your house in the dark. Some bird species view wall-mounted porch lights as a welcome sign, too, even when the lights are off during daylight hours. When birds decide it's time to build a nest, they're committed to finding a safe spot for their offspring, and for some, a porch light fits the bill. It's protected from the weather and sheltered from behind, and if the light is ever used at night, it adds warmth that makes the nest a little cozier.

From a homeowner's perspective, it's far from ideal thanks to the mess that often comes with nesting birds. It isn't even ideal for the birds because every time you open that front door, there you are, a human just a few feet away. Placing an object such as a wind chime above the nesting area is one way to stop birds from building there, as the chimes provide motion and sound that could scare them away. If you have other potential nesting places on your porch, including a matching porch light on the other side of the door, it's worth your while to keep an eye on those areas as well. You may want to reconsider leaving your porch lights on all the time, since the warmth and glow attract insects that birds feed on.