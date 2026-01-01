This Genius Dollar Tree Hack Is A Game Changer For Cooking While Camping
Camping is such a fun experience, whether you're taking the kids, having an adult gathering, or going on a romantic tenting adventure with your partner. It's essential to pack everything you need, from bedding to food. The thing is, depending on how rustic your camping trip is, you may need to take a lot of stuff with you to ensure you have the amenities you need to get by — including a DIY survival fishing kit in some instances. And if you're looking to dine on something more than hot dogs over the open fire, or you want to save some space in the RV, we have a Dollar Tree hack that is genius. It's an excellent solution for those who have been dreaming of a portable spice container that can hold everything that's needed for a couple of nights of burgers or chicken over the open fire.
For the portable spice container hack, you'll need Dollar Tree's tin pencil box for $1.25 and two packs of the Crafter's Square mini 6ml clear glass containers with metal lids for $1.25 each. Of course, if you don't have all of the spices you need at home, be sure to pick them up while you're there. For $3.75, you can take at least eight different spices on your camping trip without taking up an entire bag for all those variously sized spice bottles.
How to make your portable spice container for camping
To prepare your portable spice container, wash the little jars and let them fully dry before you begin adding spices to them. You'll also want a funnel so that you can get the spices into them without making too much of a mess. Pick which eight spices you want to take with you and begin filling your containers. You can tap them down to fit more. If you need more than eight different spices for your trip, consider investing in an additional pencil box and one or two more bags of the mini jars. Since the pencil case is slim, you can easily fit it in any bag with some extra space. It will keep the jars protected inside, so you don't have to worry about spices leaking out on your clothing or in your vehicle. Just make sure to avoid these biggest mistakes when packing for a camping trip.
If you're taking multiple spices that look similar, like onion powder and garlic powder, you might also want to get some small pricing stickers. Those little colorful round ones will work just fine. Grab a marker and write down the name of what you put in — just the initials will do. That way, when you're cooking, you won't accidentally put chilli powder on something you only want paprika on! This should be added to your must-haves for camping trips.