This Genius Dollar Tree Hack Is A Game Changer For Cooking While Camping

Camping is such a fun experience, whether you're taking the kids, having an adult gathering, or going on a romantic tenting adventure with your partner. It's essential to pack everything you need, from bedding to food. The thing is, depending on how rustic your camping trip is, you may need to take a lot of stuff with you to ensure you have the amenities you need to get by — including a DIY survival fishing kit in some instances. And if you're looking to dine on something more than hot dogs over the open fire, or you want to save some space in the RV, we have a Dollar Tree hack that is genius. It's an excellent solution for those who have been dreaming of a portable spice container that can hold everything that's needed for a couple of nights of burgers or chicken over the open fire.

For the portable spice container hack, you'll need Dollar Tree's tin pencil box for $1.25 and two packs of the Crafter's Square mini 6ml clear glass containers with metal lids for $1.25 each. Of course, if you don't have all of the spices you need at home, be sure to pick them up while you're there. For $3.75, you can take at least eight different spices on your camping trip without taking up an entire bag for all those variously sized spice bottles.