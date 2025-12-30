Say Goodbye To A Boring Patio – Nate Berkus Has Some Must-Know Outdoor Furniture Tips

The transition from interior design to patio and outdoor style can trip people up mentally as they step out their door. Being able to carry continuity through can extend the spirit of your home to your garden and create a welcoming space to enjoy the fresh air. Not to mention, a well-designed outdoor space can add significant value to your home. Few people are better at creating this than Nate Berkus, a celebrity designer who has gained acclaim for his elevated yet straightforward and personal approach.

Berkus stated, in a 2021 interview with MyDomaine, "My philosophy for inside—which extends outside—is that you should create and craft a space that brings you joy, brings you serenity, and allows you to come together with those you love."

This serenity is part of what Berkus has put together in his collection in partnership with Sam's Club. The goal of this collection is to bring out some key elements that quickly spruce up your patio. The most cost-effective of these involves utilizing soft light to bring the outdoor space to life. Berkus says that light can also be used to create boundaries and define spaces, like hanging string lights to create a roof or path lights to create a border. Path lights, in particular, can be exceptionally cost-effective, with numerous lighting options for outdoor spaces.