Say Goodbye To A Boring Patio – Nate Berkus Has Some Must-Know Outdoor Furniture Tips
The transition from interior design to patio and outdoor style can trip people up mentally as they step out their door. Being able to carry continuity through can extend the spirit of your home to your garden and create a welcoming space to enjoy the fresh air. Not to mention, a well-designed outdoor space can add significant value to your home. Few people are better at creating this than Nate Berkus, a celebrity designer who has gained acclaim for his elevated yet straightforward and personal approach.
Berkus stated, in a 2021 interview with MyDomaine, "My philosophy for inside—which extends outside—is that you should create and craft a space that brings you joy, brings you serenity, and allows you to come together with those you love."
This serenity is part of what Berkus has put together in his collection in partnership with Sam's Club. The goal of this collection is to bring out some key elements that quickly spruce up your patio. The most cost-effective of these involves utilizing soft light to bring the outdoor space to life. Berkus says that light can also be used to create boundaries and define spaces, like hanging string lights to create a roof or path lights to create a border. Path lights, in particular, can be exceptionally cost-effective, with numerous lighting options for outdoor spaces.
Elegant utilitarian options for furnishing your patio
According to Berkus, one significant piece to add to any patio is a good set of weatherproof lawn furniture. His recommendation, in partnership with Sam's Club, features a versatile furniture set crafted from Valencia Eucalyptus. He notes that, in addition to being responsibly sourced, choosing this set highlights the value of padded, washable seat cushions to add color and texture to your space. With this in mind, there are several colors that you should avoid when designing your patio. Opting for brighter and lighter colors runs the risk of clashing with the natural sunlight and will require more upkeep as they are more susceptible to fading in the sun.
Using well-sourced materials and solid cushions makes for a set that can stand up to inclement weather. Another popular option for deep, soft seating, perfect for smaller patios, is the Adirondack chair. Berkus says the bottom line for outdoor seating is that it speaks to your style while also withstanding the weather.
Adding interior continuity to your patio
Berkus says there are several excellent ways to bring the interior design to the patio. He suggests doing this by utilizing hanging planters and other greenery to tie into the houseplants already flourishing in your home. In his interview, he shared that houseplants are "an opportunity to bring the inside out, because you can be just as creative with greenery as you can with wallpaper and textiles."
Another way to bring the spirit of interior design outdoors is by taking advantage of rugs. Instead of opting for just setting your furniture on pavers, adding a rug can help define the space in tandem with soft lighting. When choosing a rug, you can either opt for an indoor rug to match your existing decor or select a dedicated outdoor rug that will withstand the rain better. Whether you choose a dedicated outdoor rug or an indoor rug under a pavilion, making sure you perform proper maintenance will significantly increase its beauty and value to your patio.