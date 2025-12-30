The Top-Rated Costco Cooler Turning Car Camping Into A Portable Kitchen

While the Dual Zone is a highly capable design, it does come with its own set of quirks that owners have pointed out. One common issue is that the gaskets on the rim of the cooler can fail to seal causing it to leak. This was noted by one review on Costco's website saying, "I placed an LED light inside the cooler, and noticed that in the smaller section you could see light coming through the seal, which means that the seal was not working properly and would explain why that section was not cooling properly." Luckily for this reviewer, Costco has an extensive return policy allowing buyers to exchange their cooler for a working model at no cost.

With the added reassurance of a return on your Dual Zone, the cooler stacks up pretty well against its competitors, particularly the YETI Tundra. While more expensive than the popular YETI, you are paying for the electric cooling power of the Dual Zone, rather than just insulation. This said, the YETI may be a more appropriate choice for those looking for a brand with a rugged outdoor adventure focused aesthetic.

Even with some shortcomings, the Dual Zone Active Cooler is a great choice for those looking to camp out of their vehicle. Weight is not a consideration in this case, making the 44-pound cooler a more reasonable choice. Also, while living out of your van can come with hidden expenses, opting for the Dual Zone can be a good choice to round out your van build.