Looking For A New Tent? Here's 2025's Most Reliable Choice, Based On Reviews

A reliable tent can make or break a camping experience, and outdoor enthusiasts are always on the hunt for the next best brand. In 2025, one tent has risen to the top based on user reviews, and it might be worth checking out if you are in the market to upgrade your car camping setup.

The North Face Wawona 6 retails for $550, and while not the cheapest 6-person tent out there, it gets top marks from users. Camping gear reviewers on Better Trail and Switchback Travel both ranked the Wawona 6 as the best overall in 2025, rating it highly for space, storage, and quality. And if you are going to spend over $500 on a tent, durability is important. Reviewers of the Wawona 6 routinely cite its quality of construction as a selling point, with user Clever Hiker saying they were impressed by its durability after testing it out on a six-week road trip.

In a Reddit discussion about the Wawona 6, posters noted that this tent performed well in the rain and generally loved its storage capacity and large vestibule. Several commenters noted it is a nice size for family camping, although one poster said it was ideal for just two people. While a few reviewers commented that it isn't an easy tent to set up alone, YouTuber TACOMANZ demonstrated a 10-minute solo setup time for this tent, though they also noted that it would be easier to set up with another person.