This Is The Most Important Campsite Amenity, According To Campers

Campfires certainly enhance the ambiance and coziness of your outdoor adventures, and fire rings make the experience of building, maintaining and putting out your campfire all the easier. That said, there are several mistakes you should avoid while building a campfire — one of the most important being making sure that you're allowed to build a campfire at all. Certain parks and campgrounds may have restrictions or outright bans on building fires, especially if there has been a drought or conditions are dry and ripe for wildfires to spark and spread. Be sure to check land management websites such as the National Park Service or Bureau of Land Management for any restrictions or bans in your campsite area before lighting up or bringing a portable fire pit from home.

Once you've gotten the all-clear, you'll also want to freshen up on the best types of wood to use for campfires, including which woods light quickly and are best for starting a fire, and which wood types burn longer and are ideal for keeping a fire going. But keep in mind that you'll generally need to keep it local when it comes to fuel for your fire. Bringing firewood with you from far away or taking firewood home with you at the end of your camping trip is discouraged and even illegal in some states, as you run the risk of transporting invasive pests along with it. Ideally, you should only use firewood that was acquired within 10 miles of your campsite, and anything more than 50 miles is considered too far. Or, if you plan on transporting your firewood long-distance, you should buy wood that's been packaged with a U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) heat treatment seal or a State Department of Agriculture heat treatment seal.