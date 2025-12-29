Is This Popular Bear-Resistant Storage Container Worth Its Hefty Price Tag?
Protecting not only our food but also our gear is an important part of any backcountry adventure. One potential aggressor in this regard are bears, as they have been known to seek out unprotected food. This behavior is particularly prevalent in some of the most popular national parks in the United States. Though the way in which we go about protecting our gear is heavily activity dependent, one German company has become increasingly popular.
Zarges Outdoors has carved out a niche in the adventure space as they produce high quality aluminum containers. Produced in multiple dimensions, their products are designed for everything from commercial fishing to photography and firearms. These designs add value through the fact that they are officially grizzly bear certified. With this being said, Zarges cases come with a steep price point, with some running over $1,000. Given this fact, it is valid to question whether they are worth the hefty wad of cash. While many of the reviews for the Zarges cases are overwhelmingly popular, with multiple models holding perfect five-star average ratings on Amazon, there are still a few drawbacks people have found.
How to decide whether a Zarges case is the right choice
One reviewer on Amazon wrote, "Nice aluminum, lousy design, no organization .. the AU [aluminum] is really thin, easy to dent." The tendency for the cases to dent is not uncommon, but for some, this adds to the charm of the product. One blog writer noted that while the outer layer of aluminum may dent, the case itself stays rock solid, not allowing water or, more importantly, critters, to break in. Across the board, it is clear that Zarges is targeting a specific niche of the outdoor community. One sector in particular, overlanding, where space and weight are less of a consideration, has huge support for the brand. Zarges is clearly aware of this, offering a bamboo travel top to turn your product into an outdoor table.
With several species of dangerous bears in the United States, protecting your food while camping and traveling by canoe is pivotal. For both of these activities, because weight and space-saving is a factor, the Zarges cases may not be the best option. There are several alternative ways to protect yourself and your belongings from bears, including hanging your food from a tree or opting for a bear barrel. One such alternative is Recreational Barrel Works, offering bear proof plastic containers in multiple sizes at a fraction of the cost of Zarges products.