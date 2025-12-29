Is This Popular Bear-Resistant Storage Container Worth Its Hefty Price Tag?

Protecting not only our food but also our gear is an important part of any backcountry adventure. One potential aggressor in this regard are bears, as they have been known to seek out unprotected food. This behavior is particularly prevalent in some of the most popular national parks in the United States. Though the way in which we go about protecting our gear is heavily activity dependent, one German company has become increasingly popular.

Zarges Outdoors has carved out a niche in the adventure space as they produce high quality aluminum containers. Produced in multiple dimensions, their products are designed for everything from commercial fishing to photography and firearms. These designs add value through the fact that they are officially grizzly bear certified. With this being said, Zarges cases come with a steep price point, with some running over $1,000. Given this fact, it is valid to question whether they are worth the hefty wad of cash. While many of the reviews for the Zarges cases are overwhelmingly popular, with multiple models holding perfect five-star average ratings on Amazon, there are still a few drawbacks people have found.