An Underrated Camping Tool Will Protect You From Wildlife

The cities and suburbs have eradicated large portions of the natural world, and, as a result, we spend our lives surrounded by concrete and steel, resting and working in air-conditioned spaces and burning gallons of gas to travel between the two. While this paved demarcation has begun to crumble over the last several decades with climate-related disasters, millions of Americans only see true nature every few years, or maybe even a couple times in their lives. But it is there if you look for it, surprisingly close to the metropolises. The United States is home to over 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands. These places are wild and beautiful, and they belong to the citizens of the world. But they are also dangerous. These are places where grizzly and black bears roam the hills.

If you enter the wilderness, you need to be prepared to cross paths with these creatures. Generally, they don't want to have anything to do with people, but eight people were killed by bears in the U.S. between 2020 and 2022. Attacks sometimes happen because we break the contract we have with the animals. As long as we do not violate their space, they tend to leave us alone. But a quiet hiker can accidentally sneak up on a bear and startle them. Occasionally campers will feed these animals or unintentionally leave food out for them, and bears will enter campsites, especially in the winter when food is scarce. It's also common for hikers and backpackers to stumble upon bears that are searching for food in the summer months, while they are bulking up for hibernation. An air horn can sometimes offer protection during these encounters without hurting the animals. This tool is more effective against black bears, which are usually less aggressive than grizzlies, also called brown bears.