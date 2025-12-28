The Zip Tie Lawn Mower Hack You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Though this zip-tie hack works on both electric and gas mowers, it's important to consider major safety concerns before attempting it on your own mower. Do not attach a zip tie to engage the safety bar if you mow a sloped or hilly yard, where the mower could get away from you or tip over. That's an example of the importance of the safety bar as a valuable feature, and it could prevent major injuries. Also don't use the hack if children mow the lawn, or if you mow with a self-propelled walk-behind mower. Always turn the mower off if you're unclogging the discharge chute or performing similar maintenance near the blades.

To set up the zip-tie loop on your mower, you'll need a zip tie that's long enough to make a bracelet-sized loop. First you'll have to figure out exactly how far you need to press the safety bar in for the mower blade to start; do this by starting your mower as you normally would and holding the safety bar as if you're about to mow. Slowly release the safety bar just a little at a time to see how far it has to travel before it shuts off. Once the mower blade is still, squeeze the bar again and wrap the zip tie around both the handle and the safety bar. Make a loose loop a couple of inches in diameter with the zip tie so it keeps the safety bar partially engaged, not snug up against the lawn mower handle.

Slide the zip tie loop off down the side rail a bit so it's no longer squeezing the safety bar. Start the mower as you normally would, hold the safety bar in against the handle as if you're about to mow, then slide the zip-tie loop so it's around the safety bar and handle, between your hands in a mowing position. Let go of the safety bar, and the mower blade should still be running. If not, slightly tighten the zip tie; the goal is to keep the loop loose enough to move it out of the way to shut the mower blade off, and to easily be able to slide it into place when you mow, as needed.