The Highly-Rated Amazon Sleeping Product That Avid Campers Are Loving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping offers the opportunity to get up close and personal with nature, whether that part of nature is near a mountaintop, in a forest, or near your favorite body of water that's off the beaten path. The nice thing about camping versus a day trip in the wilderness is you can just roll out of the tent in the morning and spend every moment of the day at your dream destination. If your outing involves any physical activity such as hiking, climbing, or kayaking, a good night's sleep is of ultimate importance, and that's not always easy to acquire in a tent. Having the right gear to make the ground feel comfy beneath your sleeping bag makes all the difference in the world, at least to your body and probably your mental state, too. A quality sleeping mat really ups the odds for getting a good night's sleep out in the wild.

Exped's MegaMat series, ranked at 4.2 stars out of 5 by 334 global users on Amazon, offers 4 inches of padding between your bag and the ground, so it's bound to be more comfy than thinner yoga mat-style sleeping pads based on dimensions alone. The highly-rated, self-inflating MegaMat is designed for car sleeping or for camping, and it comes in various sizes. Let's see what users have to say about the MegaMat to decide if it's a must-have piece of camping gear for a better night's sleep.

It's worth noting that this isn't a bargain-shopper's sleeping mat. The MegaMat series starts at around $240 for their smallest mat, which is a little over 25 inches wide and likely fits one adult, on up through versions that are more than 52 inches wide, designed for 2 sleepers, and cost about $520.