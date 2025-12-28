The Highly-Rated Amazon Sleeping Product That Avid Campers Are Loving
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Camping offers the opportunity to get up close and personal with nature, whether that part of nature is near a mountaintop, in a forest, or near your favorite body of water that's off the beaten path. The nice thing about camping versus a day trip in the wilderness is you can just roll out of the tent in the morning and spend every moment of the day at your dream destination. If your outing involves any physical activity such as hiking, climbing, or kayaking, a good night's sleep is of ultimate importance, and that's not always easy to acquire in a tent. Having the right gear to make the ground feel comfy beneath your sleeping bag makes all the difference in the world, at least to your body and probably your mental state, too. A quality sleeping mat really ups the odds for getting a good night's sleep out in the wild.
Exped's MegaMat series, ranked at 4.2 stars out of 5 by 334 global users on Amazon, offers 4 inches of padding between your bag and the ground, so it's bound to be more comfy than thinner yoga mat-style sleeping pads based on dimensions alone. The highly-rated, self-inflating MegaMat is designed for car sleeping or for camping, and it comes in various sizes. Let's see what users have to say about the MegaMat to decide if it's a must-have piece of camping gear for a better night's sleep.
It's worth noting that this isn't a bargain-shopper's sleeping mat. The MegaMat series starts at around $240 for their smallest mat, which is a little over 25 inches wide and likely fits one adult, on up through versions that are more than 52 inches wide, designed for 2 sleepers, and cost about $520.
What users say about the Exped MegaMat
Though it's self-inflating, the MegaMat comes with a top-off pump to customize the level of firmness to your liking, Goldilocks style. It's also thick enough to insulate you from the ground so you can stay warm while sleeping during a fall camping trip. It may even become part of the essential gear you should pack on a winter camping trip. The lightest, smallest MegaMat weighs more than 4 pounds, while the largest weighs more than 13 pounds, so it's probably better for trips where the campsite is fairly close to your vehicle. One Amazon reviewer said the mats are "better than my memory foam mattress." He bought two; one for himself, who needs an ultra-soft mat, and one for his girlfriend who "needs to sleep on bricks to sleep well." He said they both were ecstatic with their Megamats, adding, "whoever engineered this, hit me up and I'll buy you a coffee/beer." He also noted how easy they are to set up and to put away. Another reviewer said the mat is built to last and incredibly comfy, but also bulky and heavy, so best suited to glamping or car camping.
Most reviewers on Amazon agreed that the Megmat was extremely comfortable once they figured out their ideal inflation level for comfort. Of all the star-based reviews, 71 percent gave it 5 stars, while 13 percent gave it one star. The main complaints from the one-star group were about inflating it or getting it to stay inflated. Overland Calling noted in his YouTube review of the MegaMat that it comes with a five-year warranty. "The fact that they're willing to stand behind it for 5 years, I think that's pretty solid," he stated in his video review. Exped's website states that their products carry a 5-year warranty for defects in materials or workmanship, provided the item is purchased through an authorized retailer.