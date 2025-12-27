A Stunning 700-Acre Garden That's A Must-See When Visiting Mississippi

Situated just across the Mississippi River border with Louisiana, the Crosby Arboretum is a stunning, 700-acre garden in Picayune, Mississippi that any nature lover needs to add to their bucket list of exciting natural destinations. Situated in the lowlands near the coast, the Crosby was recently listed by HGTV as the most beautiful garden in the entire state of Mississippi. The combination of native plant life, stunning architecture, and diversity of experiences makes this beautiful park a must-see on any Mississippi River road trip.

Originally a strawberry farm, the acreage was transformed into a natural wonderland in 1978 to honor the recently deceased L.O. Crosby, a prominent Mississippi philanthropist and civic leader who loved nature. Today, the Crosby stands out as one of the preeminent natural landscape preserves in the southeastern United States. Home to well over 300 different species of native trees, flowers, shrubs, and grasses, and an abundant amount of Mississippi wildlife, the arboretum is a veritable kaleidoscope of color and plant diversity.

Owing to its proximity to the Louisiana border, the best way of getting to Crosby Arboretum for those flying would be to land at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and then make the hour drive to Picayune. You could also fly into Gulfport, Mississippi and drive 50 minutes north from there. Once you've arrived, be prepared for a truly breathtaking natural experience.