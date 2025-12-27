A Stunning 700-Acre Garden That's A Must-See When Visiting Mississippi
Situated just across the Mississippi River border with Louisiana, the Crosby Arboretum is a stunning, 700-acre garden in Picayune, Mississippi that any nature lover needs to add to their bucket list of exciting natural destinations. Situated in the lowlands near the coast, the Crosby was recently listed by HGTV as the most beautiful garden in the entire state of Mississippi. The combination of native plant life, stunning architecture, and diversity of experiences makes this beautiful park a must-see on any Mississippi River road trip.
Originally a strawberry farm, the acreage was transformed into a natural wonderland in 1978 to honor the recently deceased L.O. Crosby, a prominent Mississippi philanthropist and civic leader who loved nature. Today, the Crosby stands out as one of the preeminent natural landscape preserves in the southeastern United States. Home to well over 300 different species of native trees, flowers, shrubs, and grasses, and an abundant amount of Mississippi wildlife, the arboretum is a veritable kaleidoscope of color and plant diversity.
Owing to its proximity to the Louisiana border, the best way of getting to Crosby Arboretum for those flying would be to land at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and then make the hour drive to Picayune. You could also fly into Gulfport, Mississippi and drive 50 minutes north from there. Once you've arrived, be prepared for a truly breathtaking natural experience.
Things to do at Crosby Arboretum
Operating under the University of Mississippi Extension, the Crosby Arboretum is open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. As of this writing (October 2025) ticket prices are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $2 for children 12 and under. From the parking lot, you are plunged directly into the Savanna Exhibit. While you might expect that kind of landscape to come more from an African exhibition at the zoo, the grasses and scattered trees of this particular savanna are part of the Gulf Coast landscape.
Other exhibits follow, such as woodlands, bogs, marshes, river overflow, and several ponds, having visitors ready to turn their own yard into a wildlife haven of native plants. A visitor's center is also available, which is where you can find out more about various events and conservation.
One thing all visitors simply must do when they visit Crosby Arboretum is visit the Pinecote Pavilion. This is an enormous, open-air timber-framed structure that appears to float on the waters of Pinecote Pond. Owing to its unique structure, the Pavilion takes on new characteristics during different seasons thanks to the way the light hits the framing. It's also a great place for hosting events, such as talks, symposiums, weddings, and even concerts. Most visitors simply stand in quiet awe of the spectacle that surrounds them and gaze off into the beautiful landscape of this must-visit Mississippi garden.