Outdoor Adventurers Can't Get Enough Of This Utah State Park For Its Unique Animals

Antelope Island State Park in Syracuse, Utah, is a place you absolutely want to visit if you love wildlife, hiking, camping, and more. One of the things that makes this state park unique is that it's the largest island in the Great Salt Lake, spanning roughly 28,000 acres of trails, shoreline, and protected habitat with a rich history of ranching.

Outdoor Guide has already shared some of the national parks that should be on your bucket list, along with the US road trips you should also add to that list – but while you're driving and adventuring through all these natural beauties, there are some state parks worth checking out, too. Wildlife is a major draw at Antelope Island, though there is also more that makes it dazzling.

As you may have guessed, the island gets its name from the pronghorn antelope that live there. That said, antelope aren't the only animals you'll encounter on the trails. In fact, there are more of one particular species of animals on Antelope Island State Park than there are antelope, and it's an animal that draws a lot of visitors to this area each year.