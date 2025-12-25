Don't Throw Away Old Ski Poles: Repurpose Them For A DIY Wind Chime
Skis and ski poles are just the type of thing that end up cluttering a closet most months of the year. Far longer if you haven't skied in ages, or the kids have outgrown their gear. Or perhaps you've found the best time to upgrade your ski equipment and no longer need those old poles. Whatever the case, just about any set of ski poles can be easily repurposed into one-of-a-kind wind chimes, officially making them useful all year long. Both downhill and cross-country poles can be upcycled into DIY wind chimes. Even bamboo poles make great chimes; they just emit a different sound and likely won't be as loud.
Each wind chime is made entirely from ski pole parts, other than some monofilament fishing line to hold things together. You'll need both poles to make a chime, but feel free to mix and match ski poles of different colors or brands for a fun touch. The length of each resonant tube is up to you, and the length determines both the tone and how many chime tubes you can create from each pole. If you'd like to make tones that harmonize with one another, all tube tones are based on a length ratio compared to one another (the shorter the tube, the higher the note). And don't stop there: Your ski pole wind chime would sound nice paired with DIY wind chime made from wine bottles, as glass offers a completely different tonal quality. You could have an entire symphony on your front porch.
From slopes to sounds of hope, in chime form
Each completed chime has several parts: the clapper/striker assembly, a long piece of one pole with the basket still attached near the bottom; the top piece that holds everything, made from the other ski pole's bottom end and basket; and the chime tubes that make sounds when struck. To make the top part, cut the pole about 2 inches above the basket, so you're left with a small ski-pole piece with a basket almost halfway down it. If you have a pipe cutter, it's easy to cut aluminum ski poles. If you don't have one, or if you're dealing with bamboo, use a hacksaw or a Milwaukee M-18 Sawzall instead.
How long you make each tube depends on however many poles you have. Visiting a thrift store may be worthwhile, as they often carry the basic gear required for skiing. The clapper tube should be quite long, using most of one ski pole, including the basket and pointed tip. Cut 5 or 6 chime tubes to a significantly shorter length, each being a different length for a different pitch.
Near the "top" of each tube and the center clapper piece, drill a hole wide enough to thread fishing line through; drill through one side and out the other. Run 1 foot of fishing line through each chime's hole. For the top piece that holds things together, drill holes into the top (to create a hanger) and bottom (to hang your center clapper). Tie the fishing line for each chime tube through existing holes in the upper basket, so they hang at about the same length — a few inches from the top cap and an inch or so apart from each other. Suspend your creation using a loop of fishing line through the top hole on the top piece.