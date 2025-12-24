Which Harbor Freight Branch-Cutting Tool Is Best For Your Yard?

Unlike short-handled pruners, loppers have longer handles and generally cut through limbs up to 2 ½ inches in diameter. Loppers allow you to use the power of your upper body to cut through tougher branches, as long as those branches are within easy reach. There are two main types of loppers: bypass loppers and anvil loppers. Bypass loppers create clean cuts with blades that cross over like a pair of scissors, and are good for light pruning jobs and on trees or bushes where regrowth is needed. Anvil loppers have one blade that crushes the branch into a flat or serrated piece of metal (the anvil); they are less delicate, and are suited to dead branches and harder wood.

Harbor Freight carries both types of loppers, and the Doyle brand has particularly good reviews from purchasers. The Doyle 31 ½-inch Forged Steel Bypass Lopper has 47 five-star reviews that cite the quality and ease of its cuts, with 94% of customers strongly recommending the tool. The Doyle 31 ½-inch Forged Steel Anvil Lopper will handle tougher limbs and has 79 five-star reviews, with 99% of customers wholeheartedly recommending them. Reviewers highlighted their lightweight feel, durability, and the easy way they handle thick branches.

These loppers retail at $44.99 each. Cheaper models are available on the market, but many of these will be smaller and won't have the same cutting strength as the Doyle loppers. For their size and cutting capacity, Harbor Freight's selections compare well for cost against other highly-rated loppers out there, like the five-star Tabor Tools GG12A Anvil Lopper (retailing at $59.24 from Amazon), or the similarly lauded Fiskars PowerGear2 32-inch Stainless Steel Bypass Lopper from Ace Hardware (which cost about $50).