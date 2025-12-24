One Important Step You Don't Want To Forget When Preparing Your Deck For Winter

Before checking for damage, make sure the deck is relatively clean and that everything, including any outdoor area rugs, has been removed. This will give you the best possible view. Check the surface of each deck board, looking for issues such as soft, rotting wood, cracks, or splits. Walking across the entire deck is a good way to find problems with warped or rotting wood. Areas where gutters leak or where plant pots once sat could be especially prone to moisture-related damage, and these boards could be replaced individually. Also look for loose or missing nails or screws, and tighten or replace those.

Wiggle the railings to ensure they're all secure as well, including the railings paired with the stairs. While you're at it, also make sure all the boards that make up the stairs — treads, risers, stringers, posts, rails — are in great condition and well secured to the deck. Walk the perimeter of the deck and look underneath as well, checking the posts and joists holding things up, as well as the underside or back side of every board you can see. Look for damage and mildew, replacing or securing anything that needs it.

Checking for areas of peeling or missing paint and stain is also a good idea because these bare spots of wood are exposed to the elements with nothing protecting them. You may have to sand and re-coat the area with your chosen deck sealant, following recommendations on the product label. Failing to seal your deck could lead to reduced structural integrity, especially after it's exposed to winter moisture for days at a time or longer. The efforts you put forth now will ensure your deck is in prime condition to enjoy it once again as the weather warms up.