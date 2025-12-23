Why You Should Add A Lawn Vacuum To Your Yard Maintenance Routine

The best time to use your lawn vacuum is when the grass is dry or just barely moist. You don't want to use it when everything is wet, as the bag will be quite heavy as it fills with wet leaves and debris and there is a bigger chance of things getting clogged. Wet leaves will also stretch out your lawn vacuum bag, which you want to avoid. If you vacuum when it is too dry, you can end up with yard dust all over you, and it can make your bag filthy and hard to clean too.

To get a good suction going on the lawn vacuum, keep the nozzle about an inch about the leaves and grass clippings you are vacuuming up. The exception to this is if you are vacuuming leaves off of gravel areas or places that have small pebbles. These pebbles and gravel can damage the vacuum, so raise the nozzle a little higher from the ground so you are just sucking up the leaves.

It is important to keep your lawn vacuum bag cleaned so it lasts a good long time. Don't leave leaves and debris sitting in the bag, make sure to empty it when you are done vacuuming. The bag can be rinsed with water after each use. If it is exceptionally dirty you can clean it with a mild detergent and water and then let it air dry thoroughly to avoid mildew and mold.