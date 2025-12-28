Here's The Best Way To Repurpose An Old Security Camera To Watch Your Bird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home technology is exciting in that it's advancing in leaps and bounds. Case in point: Security cameras. Just a generation ago, when Wi-Fi wasn't so readily available, most homeowners wouldn't have thought to add closed-circuit TV, or CCTV, security system to their home. The cameras were unsightly, unwieldy and (most importantly) pricey. These days, that top-of-the-line "miniature" security camera from a few years back may already be obsolete. Even if you've upgraded to something with more bells and whistles, don't throw away that old camera if it still functions. Instead, repurpose it into a birdwatching camera setting its sights on a bird feeder or birdhouse, rather than your front door.

Birds will flock to your yard thanks to a feeder, so why not capture entertaining images of them with a security cam? It's perhaps one of those "why didn't I think of that?" upcycling ideas, as it gives a fun, new purpose to an unused item. If you have extras, you could also choose the right camera inside a birdhouse to view all the excitement that happens inside without disturbing the birds.

Bird feeders with built-in cameras tend to be fairly expensive, averaging anywhere from $50 to $250, so making your own saves some cash, though you'll lose out on the automatic bird-identification features and apps found with some models. The great thing with this DIY, beyond saving money, is that any wireless, weatherproof security camera can be repurposed as a bird feeder camera, with some adjustments. Each camera is different from the next, so it could take some experimentation to set yours up in a way to take quality photos and capture all the action.