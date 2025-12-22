Add Privacy And Beauty To Your Backyard With A Popular Type Of Wood Fence

Installing a fence is one of the most effective ways to bring more privacy and boost the security of your backyard and other outdoor spaces on your property. A board-on-board fence can provide exceptional privacy and security because its panels overlap one another. This means there are no gaps that passersby can peer through. If you plan on using a board-on-board fence for privacy, choose a height between 6 and 8 feet.

A board-on-board fence typically has two layers of wood panels. Vertical pieces of fencing are installed in an alternating pattern after the horizontal rails have been constructed. The first panel goes in front of the rail, the second goes behind, the third goes in front, and so on. Side-by-side fences, a popular alternative, have all of their vertical pieces on one side of a horizontal rail. These fences often cost less because they use fewer panels, but many homeowners prefer board-on-board fences since they provide longer-lasting privacy. Over time, the panels of a side-by-side fence may separate from each other as their wood bends or contracts. The overlapping pieces of a board-on-board fence prevent these types of gaps from forming. They also come in a range of attractive designs that can enhance your yard's overall appearance.