Add Privacy And Beauty To Your Backyard With A Popular Type Of Wood Fence
Installing a fence is one of the most effective ways to bring more privacy and boost the security of your backyard and other outdoor spaces on your property. A board-on-board fence can provide exceptional privacy and security because its panels overlap one another. This means there are no gaps that passersby can peer through. If you plan on using a board-on-board fence for privacy, choose a height between 6 and 8 feet.
A board-on-board fence typically has two layers of wood panels. Vertical pieces of fencing are installed in an alternating pattern after the horizontal rails have been constructed. The first panel goes in front of the rail, the second goes behind, the third goes in front, and so on. Side-by-side fences, a popular alternative, have all of their vertical pieces on one side of a horizontal rail. These fences often cost less because they use fewer panels, but many homeowners prefer board-on-board fences since they provide longer-lasting privacy. Over time, the panels of a side-by-side fence may separate from each other as their wood bends or contracts. The overlapping pieces of a board-on-board fence prevent these types of gaps from forming. They also come in a range of attractive designs that can enhance your yard's overall appearance.
The best wood for a board-on-board privacy fence
The cost of a wood privacy fence depends on the type of lumber you choose and the number of panels needed. Cedar is one of the most cost-effective options for a board-on-board fence because it's incredibly sturdy and requires less maintenance than many other kinds of wood. If you take good care of this type of fence, it's likely to withstand 25 years of rain, wind, and other environmental pressures. Cedar is also versatile, with a warm, reddish hue that complements a variety of home designs and landscaping styles.
Redwood is another solid choice for board-on-board privacy fencing. Similar to cedar, it's capable of lasting 25 years or more when carefully maintained. Redwood may take on a gray cast over time, so you may want to seal your fence to help slow this process. Sealing a redwood board-on-board fence can also lengthen its life and reduce the amount of upkeep it needs, especially if you live somewhere that experiences a lot of wet or humid weather. Some sealants can be applied with the same kind of pump sprayer you might already own for your garden. No matter what kind of wood you choose for your board-on-board design, keep an eye out for loose boards and promptly repair holes in your fence to maintain your yard's privacy.