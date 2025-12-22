Could This Beautiful Shrub Be Killing Birds? Here's What To Know

Planting shrubs that grow berries is one of the best ways to attract birds to your yard, but some berry plants aren't as beneficial as others. Nandina (Nandina domestica) is a beautiful but invasive shrub, sometimes also called heavenly bamboo or sacred bamboo. Native to Japan and China, the foliage varies in color, from light green to bright red to deep purple, and in fall it produces bright red berries that can last through winter. The bright color and long-lasting nature of these berries make them a popular food source for birds, but they're also toxic.

Nandina berries contain hydrogen cyanide, which can be toxic to birds and other animals and fatal in some cases. In the early 2010s, cedar waxwings found dead in Georgia were tested, and the cause of death was determined to be nandina berries. Cedar waxwings feed primarily on fruit, and they typically eat large amounts, which led to the birds eating a fatal dose of cyanide. However, the shrub may not be as dangerous to other birds. Bird species with more varied diets and less voracious appetites are likely to avoid consuming such large amounts of cyanide. Additionally, most bird species will look for other sources of food first — such as seeds and insects — leaving berries for later in the season. This is good news, as the toxicity level of nandina berries that form on shrubs decreases over time.