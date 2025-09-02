Repurpose Old Garden Staples To Create A Natural Bird Feeding Station

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making bird feeders is a terrific way to extend the life of materials that might otherwise end up in your home's trash cans — and eventually, a landfill. You could transform soup cans into stunning bird feeders that reflect your personal style — or try this genius egg carton hack to get birds flocking to your yard that you can compost when you're done with it. Little-used items from your garage or garden shed can be turned into stands for your feeders, as well. This setup is especially useful if you don't have many trees or hooks for hanging avian cafes. Plant pots and small wire trellises are excellent building blocks for a versatile bird feeding station.

Ready to make one for your feathered friends? Round up two pots and a bunch of trellises, and then locate string or rope for tethering the trellises to one another. Twine is one inexpensive option that can get the job done, but pieces of old jump ropes, clotheslines, or shoelaces could also work. Whatever you choose as your tethering string should be able to withstand wind, rain, and sunshine without creating hazards for visiting birds.

If you don't find anything the fits the bill, you could order cable ties such as those in the HMRope 100-pack of heavy-duty plastic zip ties. Don't forget to grab some soil for the pots. Finally, track down a tool for cutting the wire trellises into pieces. TikTok content creator @charlottesbirdseed recommends using bolt cutters since she has found that regular wire cutters aren't sufficient for this project.