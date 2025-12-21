Make Shoveling Snow A Snap With The Help Of An Electric Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live in a colder climate, you're likely no stranger to shoveling snow. In particularly stormy winters, this can mean getting up multiple times per day to remove snow from your driveway, sidewalk, and front porch. Clearing the snow is imperative in ensuring that your home doesn't become encumbered by thick sheets of ice. For some, shoveling snow can be fun, with plenty of brief asides to build snowmen, toss snowballs around with the kids, or construct a little fort along the property line. For most homeowners, though, clearing away the snow is a frustrating and cumbersome chore, often resulting in major lower back pain.

Whether you're a fan of the activity or you're looking for any excuse to lighten the load, now might be a good time to invest in an electric power snow shovel. These machines, which have more in common with a snow blower than their namesake, are portable tools that allow you to chew through mounds of snow without bending, twisting, or throwing your back out. People who are interested in making this electric upgrade could give the 24V VOLTASK snow shovel a try; as an overall pick on Amazon, it should do the trick.

Most electric shovels are battery-powered and employ the use of a spinning auger to crush through a few inches of snow at a time. Like a snow blower, they shoot a blast of snow elsewhere as you push forward in one swift motion, mitigating the need to lift and throw the snow yourself. Cordless models such as the Ryobi 18V One+ electric snow shovel are compatible with a variety of standard lawn care batteries, making them extremely versatile for any home landscaper with a suite of Ryobi lawn care tools. Needless to say, there are a few factors worth considering before investing in an electric shovel. The price, convenience, and expected frequency of use should be weighed against the practicalities of both a big, bulky snow blower and a standard manual shovel.