Make Shoveling Snow A Snap With The Help Of An Electric Upgrade
If you live in a colder climate, you're likely no stranger to shoveling snow. In particularly stormy winters, this can mean getting up multiple times per day to remove snow from your driveway, sidewalk, and front porch. Clearing the snow is imperative in ensuring that your home doesn't become encumbered by thick sheets of ice. For some, shoveling snow can be fun, with plenty of brief asides to build snowmen, toss snowballs around with the kids, or construct a little fort along the property line. For most homeowners, though, clearing away the snow is a frustrating and cumbersome chore, often resulting in major lower back pain.
Whether you're a fan of the activity or you're looking for any excuse to lighten the load, now might be a good time to invest in an electric power snow shovel. These machines, which have more in common with a snow blower than their namesake, are portable tools that allow you to chew through mounds of snow without bending, twisting, or throwing your back out. People who are interested in making this electric upgrade could give the 24V VOLTASK snow shovel a try; as an overall pick on Amazon, it should do the trick.
Most electric shovels are battery-powered and employ the use of a spinning auger to crush through a few inches of snow at a time. Like a snow blower, they shoot a blast of snow elsewhere as you push forward in one swift motion, mitigating the need to lift and throw the snow yourself. Cordless models such as the Ryobi 18V One+ electric snow shovel are compatible with a variety of standard lawn care batteries, making them extremely versatile for any home landscaper with a suite of Ryobi lawn care tools. Needless to say, there are a few factors worth considering before investing in an electric shovel. The price, convenience, and expected frequency of use should be weighed against the practicalities of both a big, bulky snow blower and a standard manual shovel.
Should you upgrade to an electric shovel?
If you're sick and tired of clearing your walkway with a standard shovel, you may feel like any hack that makes snow removal easier is a worthwhile upgrade. Still, it's worth bearing in mind that most electric snow shovels only provide 10 to 12 inches of snow-chewing width and 6 inches of depth. While this is comparable to the size of a regular shovel, it also reduces the mobility of the device, meaning it may take longer to eat through snowbanks that are several feet tall. For homeowners in many climates, this shouldn't be a problem, especially if you're only looking to dig out a foot-wide path to walk from your front door to the street. If you do live in an oppressively snowy climate or you intend to shovel out a massive driveway, though, the electric shovel might not be for you. They are also decidedly heavier and bulkier than regular shovels, of course.
Another factor to consider when buying snow-clearing appliances is the price. A standard electric shovel will cost anywhere from $90 to $300, depending on the model, while a full-size snow blower can range from $150 to over $600. Regular shovels, by comparison, can usually be purchased for $20 to $30. If you're looking for a great deal, consider grabbing a more inexpensive corded model, such as the 120-Volt Electric Snow Shovel from Westinghouse. These models offer lower mobility, since you'll need to be tethered to an outlet, but they only clock in at $80 or so.
If you're tired of twisting your back every time you shovel snow, and you're not particularly strapped for cash, an electric shovel can be a great way to upgrade your snow-clearing experience. While a snow blower might make the most sense for homeowners up in the mountains, an electric shovel will likely get the job done if you're not completely buried. For most of us who may only need to shovel snow once or twice a year, if that, then a regular shovel is the smartest option.