Enjoy A Pest-Free Camping Trip With The Handy Little Device RV Campers Are Loving

Bugs are a huge problem while you're camping, and when you don't have a place to load up your trash, they can quickly infest your RV and make the trip a nightmare. In an area as small and cramped as an RV, things like fly paper can cause more of a hassle for you than the insects. Meanwhile, traps with dangerous substances often have to be left in areas where children and pets can't get into them (like the chemical you can spray on your clothing to keep ticks away). Thankfully, there is a tool that uses safe materials and doesn't take up much space — the Zevo Flying Insect Trap, which you can find at Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, and even Costco. The gadget uses blue and UV lights to attract small insects, and then catches them using sticky paper. All you do is just plug it into an outlet and peel off the backing of the cartridge.

In a cramped RV where there isn't a lot of space to move around, having something that won't harm anyone is definitely ideal. Since these are made to be chemical-free, you can mix and match methods to keep bugs away (such as using vinegar, a pantry staple to ensure a bug and chemical-free camping experience). Hanna Thompson on Amazon mentioned how much she loved this product: "These work sooo well. I was skeptical, I didn't think there was anything that would help our midge infestation. This trap did!! I love that there are no harsh chemicals or smells, and the cartridges are definitely sticky enough to actually catch the bugs."