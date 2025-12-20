Is It Necessary To Shovel Snow Off Your Deck? Here's What You Should Know

Realistically, your deck should be prepared to handle a snowstorm every now and then. Still, it's important to clear it off if the snowbanks grow to heights of more than three feet. Once snow is high enough to block the whole deck, or eclipse the railing, it can pose a significant safety hazard. Having said that, the vast majority of storms don't tend to drop more than a foot or two of snow in a single evening, unless you live in areas notorious for massive snowfall. Under normal circumstances, you can rely on warmer temperates to do most of the clearing for you, and focus your energy on sidewalks and driveways (which you should shovel often during and immediately after a storm to prevent compaction and ice). If you plan on using your deck in any way in the winter, then you'll want to make sure it's clear of snow and ice.

Even if you choose to ignore your deck, clear out a pathway for safety's sake. You wouldn't want the whole deck iced over, leaving you trapped in an emergency. Use a broom with fluffy snow instead of a shovel to protect your deck. If you're still trying to eliminate as much clearing time as possible, you can probably skip the far corners of your deck, and avoid clearing off your outdoor furniture if you're keeping it out all winter. Truthfully, weight shouldn't be much of a problem as long as your building is up to code. If a bit of snow is all it takes to collapse your deck, you've likely been ignoring warning signs for some time. If your deck is falling apart, you might consider a patio instead. But for now, go ahead and clear the snow to keep things safe.