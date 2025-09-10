Is Your Deck Falling Apart? Here's Why A Patio Might Be The Better Move

You may be wondering about the differences between patios and decks. When it comes to cost, patios are the clear budget-friendly winner. A professionally built wooden deck costs an average of around $14,000, with variations based on the size, material, and design. By contrast, a new patio averages closer to $4,000. Of course, that number can swing depending on whether you opt for poured concrete, natural stone, or pavers, but the bottom line is that patios tend to be more affordable per square foot. For homeowners weighing price alone, a patio is the economical choice, leaving a little extra in the budget for furniture, landscaping, or that dreamy fire pit. Plus, stone patios are one of the outdoor updates that adds serious value to your home.

But price isn't the only factor to consider. Maintenance plays a big role in the long-term enjoyment (and cost) of your outdoor space. Decks, especially those made of wood, require regular upkeep to keep them looking fresh and safe. Think power-washing, staining, and sealing every couple of years. These are projects that can eat up both weekends and dollars. Composite decking reduces the hassle somewhat, but it's still not a set-it-and-forget-it option. Patios, on the other hand, are a bit like the laid-back cousin in the family. With materials like stone or pavers, a little sweeping, the occasional hose-down, and pulling weeds from between joints is usually all you need to do. You can choose to seal your patio for extra durability, but it's not necessary since most hold up beautifully on their own. So, if you'd rather spend your Saturdays lounging outside instead of laboring on upkeep, a patio might be the way to go.