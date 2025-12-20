The Simple Trick To Keep Snowplows From Blocking Your Driveway

Ah yes, the joys of finally clearing all the snow from your driveway. A momentous achievement! Then the snowplow comes along and unceremoniously deposits a massive mound of snow and ice chunks at the edge of the driveway, making your efforts seem in vain, and blocking you in. You can repeat the Sisyphean task endlessly, or stop the cycle of fresh snowplow snow in your driveway once and for all. It all comes down to a conscientious effort on your part, as far as where you deposit the snow you clear. Consider it one of those hacks that make snow removal easier than ever, along with using the right kind of shovel.

It's pretty basic: If you clear the area to the left of your driveway on the shoulder or street, less plowed snow ends up back in front of your driveway. And if you create snow piles to the right side of your driveway (as viewed from your front door), out of the path of the plow, that snow can't end up back in the street to block your driveway, or your neighbor's. It'll also give the snowplow a place to deposit snow as it rolls its way off the plow blade and onto your property. In addition, if you're doing this as the snow falls, repeated passes by a plow don't have as much snow to pile up. It's another reason why the best time to start clearing snow is while it's still falling, rather than waiting for a full day's worth of snow. Whatever does pile back up will be less, and less grueling.