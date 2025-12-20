What To Know Before Buying Costco Plants Online

Costco's website is one of those places that carries a plethora of products — even live plants that can be shipped directly to your home. For the sake of convenience, that's a major plus, since you won't even have to leave home to purchase plants. The car also won't get dirty (or potentially damage the plants) since you don't have to pick them up yourself, either.

As with purchasing anything online, however, there are some things worth checking out before you hit that "buy" button. For one, you'll have to read the fine print with whatever plants you're considering to determine when they'll ship. As an example, Costco sells a 2-pack of 3-gallon potted hydrangea shrubs, but as of publication time, these won't ship until April; that could vary depending upon where you live.

It's also worth reading all the details about the plant's size, and to do a little homework first to determine whether it's even suited to your local climate. Finally, check with local growers as well to ensure you're getting a fair price with the Costco version. It could be cheaper to buy locally, and you may have the chance to support a small local business that way.