What To Do If Your Paver Patio Installation Is Failing

Patios are so nice to have in your yard, creating an open and level space to set outdoor furniture and establishing a comforting area to hang around outside. Unfortunately, sometimes they don't end up as perfect as they should, leading to frustration. If your pavers start to separate, grow unevenly, or break, it becomes a tripping hazard that no one wants to walk on. To prevent the problem from getting worse and restore usability, you'll need to act quickly. Before making repairs, determine what caused your patio to fail in the first place. There are a few common reasons why things may be starting to go wrong, and it generally has to do with something not done properly during the installation or not accounted for when planning out your patio.

Poor drainage problems, incorrect depth, the wrong materials under the stones, weeds, weak edging, and uneven pavers are just some examples of what could lead to an impractical or failing patio down the line. While patios are relatively simple to build, even one shortcut or mistake can lead to costly repairs later.

Of course, if you're already pulling up your patio to fix mistakes, it may be worth starting over to ensure everything is done correctly. It can be a frustrating process, but it will save you more time and money down the line. If the solution is rather minor, you may not have to completely redo the patio. But first, you need to identify exactly what's causing the problem.