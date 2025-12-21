The Best Portable Fire Pits For Your Next Camping Trip

Pretty much exactly what it says on the tin, the Aurora portable steel propane fire pit from Bond Manufacturing comes equipped with everything you need for a reliable gas fire. That includes a tank holder for your gas, hoses, a regulator, plus a locking lid for easy extinguishing and carrying. It also comes with stones resembling white-hot coals, adding to the overall aesthetic. It's listed as ideal for campers, tailgaters, and backyard gatherers, is considered durable, and according to some reviews, it throws out a mighty flame, considering it's relatively small (it's about 15 inches high, but the pit itself is only 4 inches deep).

Those who have bought and reviewed the fire pit commend its ease of assembly. With its gas-powered flame, it's also favored for being easy to light. At 18 pounds, it's hardly the lightest item you'll take camping. However, if you're pitching up for a long weekend, you and your group probably won't mind. Those who gave it just 1 star on Amazon focused on a faulty starter and a propensity to rust.

But 86% of the roughly 2,500 reviews to date give it 5 stars. Reviewer Wendy Baylis says, "To be honest, despite the great video, I didn't have high hopes but I figured it was better than camping without a fire. I was HAPPILY surprised to discover this unit is everything it claims to be. It looked like a real wood fire and put off the heat — without smoke. Plus it was convenient to start and stop when we wanted. No staying up late to ensure the fire burned out."