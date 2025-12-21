The Best Portable Fire Pits For Your Next Camping Trip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fire is a traditional part of the camping experience, and in recent years, portable fire pits have become increasingly popular, helping fire starters to camp both more responsibly and sustainably. You need only run a search for such products and you'll be met with a list as long as your arm, and as varied as snowflakes. While this is good news for anyone looking for a convenient means of roasting s'mores, it also represents something of a conundrum. Namely, how to decide which pit is best for you, whether camping or setting up an evening on the lawn with friends.
Fortunately, we've done the hard work: In order to help you get the most bang for your buck (fire pits are expensive), we've pulled together some of the finest portable fire pits on the market. Each is backed by strong customer reviews, and to be sure, we've also explored functionality factors like size, weight, and usability. In other words, if you're in the market for a portable fire pit to take on your next camping trip, then this guide is most certainly for you.
Bond Manufacturing Aurora portable steel propane fire pit
Pretty much exactly what it says on the tin, the Aurora portable steel propane fire pit from Bond Manufacturing comes equipped with everything you need for a reliable gas fire. That includes a tank holder for your gas, hoses, a regulator, plus a locking lid for easy extinguishing and carrying. It also comes with stones resembling white-hot coals, adding to the overall aesthetic. It's listed as ideal for campers, tailgaters, and backyard gatherers, is considered durable, and according to some reviews, it throws out a mighty flame, considering it's relatively small (it's about 15 inches high, but the pit itself is only 4 inches deep).
Those who have bought and reviewed the fire pit commend its ease of assembly. With its gas-powered flame, it's also favored for being easy to light. At 18 pounds, it's hardly the lightest item you'll take camping. However, if you're pitching up for a long weekend, you and your group probably won't mind. Those who gave it just 1 star on Amazon focused on a faulty starter and a propensity to rust.
But 86% of the roughly 2,500 reviews to date give it 5 stars. Reviewer Wendy Baylis says, "To be honest, despite the great video, I didn't have high hopes but I figured it was better than camping without a fire. I was HAPPILY surprised to discover this unit is everything it claims to be. It looked like a real wood fire and put off the heat — without smoke. Plus it was convenient to start and stop when we wanted. No staying up late to ensure the fire burned out."
Solo Stove Ranger with stand
Ranked as "Best Overall" portable fire pit by Travel + Leisure, the Solo Stove Ranger with stand is praised for several reasons. One is that Solo Stoves come in five sizes (from smallest to largest, Ranger, Bonfire, Summit, Yukon, and Canyon). It's also compatible with hardwood and pellet fuels and is virtually smokeless. Solo Stove says the pit seat between two and eight people, depending on the model. That's impressive, although the larger sizes may not be as portable as the Ranger (the 27-inch Yukon weighs in at 60 pounds).
Even the Ranger is 15" in diameter and a little over 16" in height, which is too large to pack, and perhaps too large to toss in the trunk for a day's outing. But if you're a car or RV camper, it'll stow just fine, and it only weighs 15 pounds. One potential drawback, according to Redditors, is that the Ranger (the smallest in the range) may only burn effectively with smaller fuel items. However, others praise its effectiveness for warming just a couple of campers: If you're content burning pellets, Carolina Cookwood mini oak fire sticks, or wood chunks instead of logs, the Ranger heats nicely.
Of the almost 1,850 reviews on Solo Stove's website, the Ranger receives over 1,700 5-star reviews. Some, like Susan A., say it's perfect for small patios, with its protective base. And as Monica Shaw at Eat Sleep Wild says in her review, the Ranger "makes it very easy to have a fire anywhere you happen to be, with little effort, and little mess in the aftermath." It even comes with its own storage duffle.
Breeo Y Series smokeless fire pit to-go bundle
The Breeo Y Series smokeless to-go bundle is more than worthy of a spot in this guide. This isn't a backpacking stove: The pit itself is 33 inches in diameter, and just over 14 inches high. Even without the rest of the bundle, it weighs about 31 pounds. However, you'll find getting it in and out of your vehicle easy, especially since it comes with a carry case and built-in handle. Adjustable legs make getting the right height for lounging or cooking a cinch. Several reviews note that the kit is ideal for cooking a range of cozy campfire meals. This is largely thanks to the included Breeo Outpost grill kit, allowing you to suspend the grill grate over the flames (tri-fuel compatibility means you can burn wood, charcoal, or pellets).
Reading through reviews at Breeo's website, it's clear the product has been well received. Jason S., for example, says, "The Y series to go bundle is a fantastic addition to our camper. Just like his big brother X in the backyard, the Y provides a great fire experience in a portable version." Others, like Kristin W., praise its sturdy build despite being lightweight and compact. Over on Smoked BBQ Source, Breanna Stark offers her take on the fire pit, explaining, "I think the Breeo Y Series is a great fire pit, both for backyard or portable use." She notes you'll need to purchase the Outpost Grill attachment if you want to cook, and that the pit wasn't as sturdy as some brands.
Solo Stove Mesa tabletop fire pit
Available in several ceramic coated colors — which the company says won't patina with use — the Solo Stove Mesa tabletop smokeless fire pit can burn your choice of three fuels: pellets, traditional firewood, or Solo Stove's mini oak firewood. It's for outdoor use only, and since it's only 5.1 inches in diameter and a little short of seven inches high (7 inches by 8 ½ inches for the XL model), it's likely to be best for a couple, or to provide ambiance for a small group. That's not a bad thing: It's far more compact than other portable pits in this guide, suiting it better to those willing to reserve a portion of their rucksack for it during a short hike.
It's praised by reviewers for its speedy set up: Unfold the legs, load your fuel, and light it. In fact, more than 12,700 customers have rated the product on the Solo Stove website, which in itself is impressive. Even more impressive is that 90% of them award the product five stars. The reasons are varied: Dana B. says it pushes out an amazing amount of heat given its small size, and several, including Susana R. and Catherine O., explain how great the pit is for roasting s'mores. In his review on Camping World, contributor Chez Chesak unequivocally recommends the Mesa, explaining that he and his family use it frequently, both at home and while camping. "It's so easy to set up, prep, and fire up that we're enjoying more fires than ever before," he says. "We're even now considering upgrading to the full-sized Ranger Fire Pit." One downside is that, when using mini fire sticks, you need to feed it every few minutes to keep burning, according to reviews. The pellets last about 45 minutes.
Tiki smokeless fire pit
The Tiki smokeless fire pit is an affordable, reliable wood-burning pit with little in the way of bells and whistles. Reviews suggest that the only way to control the intensity of the flame is to manually manage the amount of fuel, which means that if you've spent years perfecting the perfect campfire building technique, this could be the pit for you. An ash collection section makes it easy to clean, and it's designed to keep smoke to a minimum. It's also available as a fire pit and cast iron griddle bundle, which is great for campers who cook.
Out of the box, it takes a little longer to set up than other featured fire pits. One review says that it took 20 minutes to put together. However, the set comes complete with assembly tools, which is handy if you're unboxing it for the first time at your campground. Reviewer Matt at Amazon found, "The instructions were pretty easy to follow but I did watch a YouTube video also." Note, too, that the unit is quite bulky, clocking in at 32 pounds, with a 25-inch rim and a height of 17 inches.
77 reviews of the product on Amazon yield an overall rating of 4.6 stars, with 79% giving it full marks. It's praised for its compact, sturdy build, easy assembly instructions, and the efficiency with which it burns various types of campfire wood. As one reviewer says, "Used only once but I was very impressed. Originally seemed kind of small for what I wanted but it was plenty big enough to put in decent sized pieces of wood. I would buy again." Also popular is the waterproof cover (included), which protects the entire rig, according to YouTube reviews.
Snow Peak Takibi Fire and Grill
Designed, per the company, to equip you for a lifetime of use, the Takibi Fire and Grill is hand-built to make campground grilling a breeze. Unlike most of the other featured fire pits, this one packs down flat into a handful of easy-to-stow pieces. Make no mistake: it's not backpack-friendly. Even before assembly, the medium version is 18 inches by 13 inches by 10 inches high, and weighs more than 23 pounds. But it's still pretty unobtrusive, and ideal for those camping in an RV or within easy reach of the car, or for a fast set-up anywhere. And there are a wide range of sizes and accessories to meet any outdoor fire requirements.
As for fuel, you'll need a supply of kindling and wood logs to use it (they aren't smokeless). However, that also means you can enjoy it as a regular fire pit when you're not cooking, earning it high praise from reviewers: 88% of almost 70 buyers at REI give the product 4 or 5 stars. Over on Reddit, the majority of comments are in its favor, including one who, in five years of use, has yet to find a single spot of rust (though detractors at REI say the grill grate rusted quickly for them).
With all of this in mind, it's no surprise that Gear Lab awards the Takibi 4.5 out of 5 stars. There, it earns points for both build quality and ease of use (while acknowledging that the output from a propane-powered fire pit is generally easier to control than wood). But if you're looking for a lot of heat in a compact product, Gear Lab says the Takibi is it.
East Oak Fuoco smokeless fire pit
Noted by one reviewer as taking less than two minutes to set up, the East Oak Fuoco smokeless fire pit earns further points among foodies for the ease in which you can mount a grate over the flames. Size-wise, it's 21 inches in diameter and 15 inches high, weighing 17 pounds, meaning it's not the sort of pit you'll want to squeeze into your rucksack, but it's also not all that heavy (there's also a 7-inch tabletop version). If you're staying put for a few days, or need a fire pit to stow in your RV, it's capable of burning a mean wood fire. The manufacturer claims that it'll do so without smoke, too, and a side-by-side comparison by The Home Dad on YouTube with an older model confirms the smokeless claim. The company says the pit's new design improves burn efficiency by up to 120% compared to more traditional designs.
When it comes to reviews, out of nearly 140 user ratings on the East Oak website, all but one (currently) give the product at least 4 stars. On Amazon, 80% of the reviewers (out of more than 560 reviews) also give it full marks. Across both, users seem impressed by how well, and how cleanly the pit burns different fuels, including pellets and wood. It's also commended for being easy to use, and earns bonus marks for its price compared to other, more expensive products. Both The Home Dad and Amazon reviewer Lincoln J appreciate the pit's extra few inches. "Great pit if you want to burn standard logs," says Lincoln J., who notes their 17-inch model requires shorter, 10-inch logs. Adding to all of this is a 4.5-star rating at Outdoor Gear Lab, where the product's lightweight design and high heat output secures it a spot among the reviewer's top 12 fire pits.
BioLite smokeless firepit+
Winner of TIME's "Best Invention" award in 2023, and rated as "Editor's Choice" by Expedition Portal, the BioLite smokeless firepit+ is perhaps the pit of choice for those who like to harness technology. Looking a little like Boston Dynamics' robot dogs, it's fitted with a USB rechargeable battery powering a built-in fan — controlled manually or via app — which keeps air flow optimal and controls the flame and smoke.
Exactly how portable it is boils down to how you intend to use your fire pit. It weighs a little under 20 pounds, so it may be too heavy for some. It's also 27 inches long and 13 inches deep (plus the legs), meaning it can fit up to four standard-sized wood logs. In other words, it's probably best-suited for car and RV campers who need a compact, reliable means of cooking and keeping warm.
Users who have tested the product favor it for a number of reasons, not least its ability to burn both wood and charcoal, and easily switch between fuels. The ability to control the fan and minimize common campfire mistakes like poor air flow earns it high praise. 77% of the nearly 500 reviews at the BioLite website award the product 4 or 5 stars. It's also available on Amazon, where 65% of the nearly 500 ratings give it 5 stars. Reviewer Jamil Salman describes the product as a game changer and says, "The BioLite Fire Pit is a fantastic addition to any outdoor enthusiast's gear. It's versatile, portable, and eco-friendly, offering a smokeless, efficient, and enjoyable fire experience." YouTuber Primal Outdoors likes that the screened box allows a near-total view of the fire (rather than just seeing the top flames), but finds the fan's noise distracting, and says the pit is only smokeless if the fan is charged.
Front Runner BBQ/fire pit Wolf Pack Pro Kit
A mere inch-and-a-half thick when packed flat, the Front Runner Dometic BBQ/fire pit unfolds in under a minute to feature a V-shaped firebox and a sturdy base, elevating it off the ground for safer fires. It also comes complete with the tools needed to lift the cooking grid safely, and when you're not using it, the sturdy Wolf Pack Pro box keeps your fire pit tidy and protected. The product weighs more than 17 pounds, which means it's not be the best choice for multi-day hikes, but if you're camping out of your car, you're unlikely to regret your decision to buy it, especially given the 17 square inches of cooking space it provides.
It receives four stars from The Box Cutter, where it's commended for its quality and sturdiness, especially given that it's assembled from several flat-packed parts. It's also rated by the editors at Field Mag as the best portable fire pit for overlanding. As they explain, "The flat pack design makes it easy to set up just about anywhere, with both enough surface area to support a proper campfire and a removable surface grill specifically designed for preparing food." Though the braai grill/fire pit doesn't have any reviews at Amazon, on Dometic's site, Rolando M gave it 5 stars and says, "Solid and sturdy. Easy to assemble and use. For it's size it is quite heavy. Excellent quality. Takes up very little space."
Wolf and Grizzly Fire Safe
Rated by Adventure Pending as its best overall portable fire pit, the Wolf and Grizzly Fire Safe is perhaps the most portable in this guide. It's certainly the best choice for backpackers, weighing just 2 pounds and packing away into a slender, rucksack-friendly wallet. It can also be used for both charcoal and wood, and if you hope to cook with it, the brand offers a separate, 2-pound grill kit that's specifically designed for the Fire Safe.
80% of about 460 reviews on Amazon give the product 4 or 5 stars. Cool of the Wild names this the product of choice for overnight hikes, and Redditors cite the product's ease of use, compact nature, and sturdy, lightweight build. As djthinking explains, it "Packs down nice & small (like a long CD wallet size). It's a great size for the weight though, so you can have a pretty reasonable sized fire, and have plenty of grill space." YouTuber Adventures in Jennyland praises the 11-inch square mini-pit but warns not to use accelerant on the stainless steel, and to keep kindling and wood on the small side.
Methodology
To find the best portable fire pits, we searched for those most highly-rated by users. Feedback was sourced from blogs written by outdoor enthusiasts, product reviewers, and user reviews (where available) from Reddit, Amazon, and manufacturer websites. We also assessed each product for portability, reviewing specifications including weight and pack-down size. Finally, we searched for fire pits suited to different kinds of campers, including car campers, RV owners, and backpackers.