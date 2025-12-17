It's Time To Stop Believing This Commonly Known Mosquito Myth

Mosquitoes are a literal plague on humanity. Known as the world's deadliest animal, mosquitoes are responsible for killing hundreds of thousands of people every year by transmitting viruses such as malaria and Zika. Even if you're fortunate enough to live in a country like the U.S. where mosquitoes generally don't pose a public health threat, they're still a nuisance that leave pesky bites that can itch and irritate your skin. In our loathing of mosquitoes, it's easy to get carried away by wishful thinking and believe this commonly-repeated myth: that mosquitoes die after they bite you. Well, we hate to break it to you, but that mosquito is actually going to go on buzzing and breathing after they suck your blood.

It's possible that people who believe this myth may be confusing mosquitoes with honeybees, who do in fact die a grisly death right after they sting you. But mosquitoes do not die after they bite; in fact, there is no limit to the amount of times a mosquito can bite you, and these little bloodsuckers will continue biting and feeding on your blood until they are full. Adult mosquitoes usually live about two to four weeks, depending on the species (and some are far more dangerous than others) and certain environmental factors, with female mosquitoes often outliving their male counterparts. A short lifespan, yes, but certainly not one that will be abbreviated by biting you.