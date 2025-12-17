The Rapidly-Spreading Moth That's Killing Your Boxwood Trees And What You Can Do

For every tree you plant, there's a pest looking to invade. Aside from termites and various beetles and borers, some moths can also be cause for concern. Not all of them are native to North America, either. Some of the latest invasive pests hails from eastern parts of Asia, including the spotted lantern fly, an invasive pest you should kill on sight.

Another such pest is the box tree moth (Cydalima perspectalis), which made its first North American appearance in 2018 in Toronto, Canada, and it's been spotted in about 10 states in the Eastern parts of the United States, with Michigan being the farthest west this pest has traveled so far. The caterpillar form of the box tree moth causes considerable damage to boxwood trees (Buxus spp.) by munching on the undersides of the leaves. Older caterpillars will eat all but the middle rib area of a leaf, and if there's an infestation of these pests, they could permanently damage the tree. If several boxwoods are planted in the same general area, these cantankerous crawlers could decimate all of them.

As adults, box tree moths are either brown or white with a brown border around their wings. In either instance, they have a white, comma-shaped marking on their wings. The caterpillars are green, yellow, white, and black, with black dots on their backs, ringed in white. It's fairly easy to tell if a caterpillar will grow into a box tree moth if you find it on or near your boxwoods and it matches the color description.