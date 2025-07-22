How To Spot And Remove Spotted Lanternflies In Your Yard

The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), although native to China, India, and Vietnam, appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014. Then, within seven years, it had spread across 10 states, and as of 2025, they've landed in a total of 17 states. At first glance, it may seem like this little fly is harmless. After all, it doesn't bite or sting, and the only prey of this sap-sucking insect is plants. However, its appetite has proven to be quite a problem in the United States, which is why it's important to remove the lanternfly whenever possible.

To eat, lanternflies use specialized mouths to pierce the surface of a plant and extract the sap. While they eat from a variety of plants, like fruit trees, they especially like the invasive tree-of-heaven. Then, they excrete honeydew, the same sticky substance you might find on your houseplants if you have a pest problem. This can attract other pest insects and sooty mold, leaving native plants in jeopardy.

The first step in managing spotted lanternflies may sound simple: identify them. Both adults and nymphs look different at each stage, and you'll need to spot the egg masses too. These are typically covered in gray, mud-like patches about an inch long and often appear on stones, tree bark, outdoor furniture, or even your car. As a result, if you live in one of the states where spotted lanternflies are currently active or in nearby regions, it's important to learn how to properly identify lanternflies so you can remove them. However, you want to make sure that you're removing spotted lanternflies individually, as pesticides don't just target spotted lanternflies — they also target the helpful insects you don't want to kill. Thankfully, with just a few quick tips, you can learn how to identify and safely remove lanternflies in your yard.