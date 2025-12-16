Forests Take Up One-Third Of Our Land. Here's What You Should Know About The Major Types

Rapid deforestation due to expanding agriculture, logging, population centers, and other factors has been making headlines around the world for decades. Luckily, forests still cover more than 30 percent of the landmasses on Earth. Additionally, thanks to an international effort spearheaded by UN member states, the rate of deforestation globally has slowed over the past 30 years. This is good news because forested areas not only increase biodiversity, they also help filter pollutants from air and water, reduce carbon dioxide and erosion, and provide natural resources, jobs, and recreational opportunities. However, not every forest is the same. In fact there are a few different major types.

To begin with, there are three major types of forests: boreal (or taiga), temperate, and tropical. These forests are categorized by the latitudes in which they grow and each have different biome characteristics. Although some label subtropical forests as a fourth category, they are technically a type of tropical forest which grows in the transition zones between tropical and temperate climates. The United States has some of each type, while Canada is split between boreal and temperate forests.

Temperate forests grow in the moderate climates of the mid-latitudes, which are areas that experience different conditions in all four seasons. A wide range of deciduous and evergreen trees and other vegetation grow in temperature forests. The combination of tree types and seasons results in views of stunning fall foliage in these wooded areas. Temperate forests are the smallest of the three categories of forest, accounting for roughly 16 percent of forested land. However, they make up the majority of U.S. forests and a bit more than half of Canadian forests. They are also home to a wide variety of wildlife, including a dozen endangered mammal species in the U.S. alone.