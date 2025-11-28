Enjoy Endless Outdoor Adventures At Puerto Rico's Lush National Rainforest

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico is a relatively small land mass, covering just over 3,500 square miles. It is actually smaller than the state of Connecticut. Though it may be small in size, it is big in history, culture, and adventure. The island was claimed for Spain by Christopher Columbus in 1493, although the United States would take control in 1898, following the Spanish American War. San Juan, the capital city of Puerto Rico, is over 500 years old. And with natural features that include beaches, bioluminescent bays, mountains, and forests, Puerto Rico offers epic outdoor adventures. Some of the most amazing of these can be had inside El Yunque National Forest.

Covering almost 29,000 acres in the northeast portion of the island, over a million visitors annually enjoy endless outdoor adventures inside Puerto Rico's lush national rainforest. Those who do wish to explore El Yunque's natural wonders have a variety of options for accessing the national forest. People staying in San Juan can book transportation through a number of tour and charter companies, or make the 45-minute drive themselvesto one of six access roads into the park (check for construction or other closures first). Another option is to stay in one of the eight cities near El Yunque. These are Canóvanas, Ceiba, Fajardo, Juncos, Las Piedras, Luquillo, Naguabo, and Río Grande.

In the past, dispersed camping was allowed in El Yunque. However, those sites were closed in 2019 for repairs following a variety of storms and hurricanes. They remain closed until further notice, although it is expected camping will once again return to El Yunque at some point.