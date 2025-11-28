Enjoy Endless Outdoor Adventures At Puerto Rico's Lush National Rainforest
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico is a relatively small land mass, covering just over 3,500 square miles. It is actually smaller than the state of Connecticut. Though it may be small in size, it is big in history, culture, and adventure. The island was claimed for Spain by Christopher Columbus in 1493, although the United States would take control in 1898, following the Spanish American War. San Juan, the capital city of Puerto Rico, is over 500 years old. And with natural features that include beaches, bioluminescent bays, mountains, and forests, Puerto Rico offers epic outdoor adventures. Some of the most amazing of these can be had inside El Yunque National Forest.
Covering almost 29,000 acres in the northeast portion of the island, over a million visitors annually enjoy endless outdoor adventures inside Puerto Rico's lush national rainforest. Those who do wish to explore El Yunque's natural wonders have a variety of options for accessing the national forest. People staying in San Juan can book transportation through a number of tour and charter companies, or make the 45-minute drive themselvesto one of six access roads into the park (check for construction or other closures first). Another option is to stay in one of the eight cities near El Yunque. These are Canóvanas, Ceiba, Fajardo, Juncos, Las Piedras, Luquillo, Naguabo, and Río Grande.
In the past, dispersed camping was allowed in El Yunque. However, those sites were closed in 2019 for repairs following a variety of storms and hurricanes. They remain closed until further notice, although it is expected camping will once again return to El Yunque at some point.
Hiking is quite popular in El Yunque National Forest
The top activity for many visitors to El Yunque is hiking. With 18 trails ranging in difficulty from easy to very challenging, there is a path for hikers of all experience levels. Many of these trails wind past streams, rivers, and waterfalls, so it's a good idea to bring a pair of shoes that are good for wet hikes. Additionally, given this is a rainforest, downpours are common. Tossing a packable rain jacket like Columbia's Glennaker Lake II in your backpack wouldn't be a bad idea.
Among the more popular trails within El Yunque are the Mt. Britton Tower Trail, Angelito Trail, El Yunque Peak Trail, and the La Coca Trail. Of these, Angelito is the easiest at around a half mile, round trip. It also offers hikers a chance to swim in the Las Damas natural pool on the Mameyes River, hurling themselves into the water on a rope swing. The Mt. Britton and El Yunque trails are both rated as moderate to challenging, depending on your hiking experience. However, each offers spectacular views. At the end of the Mt. Britton Trail, ascend the Mt. Britton Lookout Tower for panoramic views (on a clear day) of the rainforest, San Juan, the Atlantic Ocean to the north, and the Caribbean Sea to the south.
Successfully completing the El Yunque Trail, which ascends more than 1,400 feet, puts you atop one of the highest points in the area (again with ocean and sea views). The La Coca Trail, which is considered extremely challenging, affords hikers a unique view of the popular La Coca Falls and terminates at the Rio Mameyes. This waterway has been officially designated as a Wild and Scenic River, making it worth the nearly 4-mile round trip over challenging terrain.
Plants and animals abound in Puerto Rico's rainforest
Regardless of how you spend your day in El Yunque, you will be surrounded by an incredible array of flora and fauna. As the only U.S. national forest that is also a tropical rainforest, it's home to around 250 variety of trees, 150 different types of ferns, 50 different orchids, and over 30 plant species officially listed as sensitive. For perspective, there are roughly as many different tree species in El Yunque as are found in all other U.S. national forests combined. Among the vast variety of flora, there are around a dozen species of plant, shrubs, and trees which are poisonous. It is advised that visitors review the national forest's poisonous plant chart before beginning their adventure, particularly if they're hiking with pets or children.
Additionally, El Yunque is filled with a plethora of wildlife. There are close to four dozen bird species found here year around and an equal number which migrate through. There are also dozens of insects, reptiles, and amphibians. The most popular of these critters is the iconic coqui frog, which is the national symbol of Puerto Rico. There are actually over a dozen species of coqui found here. However, there are also some creatures to beware of when adventuring in El Yunque National Forest, including large iguanas and Puerto Rican boa constrictors.