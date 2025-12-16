How To Prepare Your Lawn For Heavy Rain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Heavy rain is often welcomed by gardeners and homeowners, as it can cut down on the need to water lawns and gardens. This is particularly true in times of drought. However, there are times when especially heavy rainstorms are too much of a good thing, particularly if your yard is not ready for it. In order to minimize damage, you should prepare your lawn for downpours by ensuring the water is efficiently absorbed and/or drains away quickly.

Excessively heavy rain can wash away newly seeded grass and cause brown spots and patchy growth to appear in established lawns. A torrential downpour can also erode topsoil. If your lawn remains wet for an extended period of time, the chances of pests, weeds, and infections invading your yard rises dramatically. Such an influx of rain can also cause the soil to expand and choke the root system of your grass, along with diminishing the amount of nutrients in the soil. Additionally, standing water will harbor mosquito larva, leading to an outbreak of these pesky biting insects.

To make sure your lawn is prepared to efficiently drain excess water, check for any low spots that may hold it. Add soil as necessary to raise the level of the low spots, grading the new soil away from your house to help direct the draining water. If you have areas in your lawn that are too large or low to be handled in this way, you may want to consider installing a French drain.