Though most common spiders in the U.S. aren't dangerous, some of the most spiders that you may find in your shed can still be annoying or creepy. Common species in the United States include harvestmen, which are commonly known as daddy long-legs, as well as spindly cellar spiders, large black wolf spiders, and the occasional brown recluse, whose bite can cause itching and swelling, particularly in children or the elderly.

Aside from clipping your undergrowth, there are other lower-maintenance options to keep spiders out of your shed. This includes deliberately designing your shed to reduce cracks around the doors and windows and to add both natural and artificial light. Well-sealed sheds with large bay windows — such as the prebuilt sheds at Costco — can be a great option not only to limit spiders but also to create an aesthetic oasis. Removing piles of wood and other debris around your shed will also reduce the risk of spiders getting inside. If you keep your firewood there, for example, move it away from your shed if you don't want spiders.

Furthermore, you could plant certain herbs around your shed to reduce the likelihood that spiders would want to call it home. Herbs like mint and lavender produce scents that naturally deter spiders from your garden. It is important to note that lavender, unlike other plants, needs a highly alkaline dry soil to thrive, meaning it may be a better choice for garden boxes and planters. Integrating these into your garden will also add a pop of color to your undergrowth, helping differentiate you from the green thumb crowd.