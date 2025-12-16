Landscaping Tips That'll Help Keep Spiders Out Of Your Backyard Shed
A backyard shed can have a multitude of applications, from tool storage to a relaxing workshop. But no matter how carefully you maintain your shed, the day will inevitably come when you open your shed and come face-to-face with a spider web or the arachnid itself. While it is bad for your garden's biodiversity to eradicate insects and spiders altogether, clever landscaping can limit their presence in your outdoor lodge. Adding pest-repellent plants to your garden, regularly clipping leaves, and leveraging shed design are the most important ways to limit spider invasions.
Clever and insightful landscaping can not only add value to your home but also limit the number of spiders that can infiltrate your shed. The first tip to doing so is making sure you are trimming your bushes, shrubs, and trees so that they are not leaning up against your building. Staying on top of this maintenance, along with regularly mowing, will limit the environment in which spiders can breed and travel. Clipping branches that lead to your shed's roof can also prevent spiders from building their webs there.
Investing in a good set of clippers will limit spider infestations in your shed
Though most common spiders in the U.S. aren't dangerous, some of the most spiders that you may find in your shed can still be annoying or creepy. Common species in the United States include harvestmen, which are commonly known as daddy long-legs, as well as spindly cellar spiders, large black wolf spiders, and the occasional brown recluse, whose bite can cause itching and swelling, particularly in children or the elderly.
Aside from clipping your undergrowth, there are other lower-maintenance options to keep spiders out of your shed. This includes deliberately designing your shed to reduce cracks around the doors and windows and to add both natural and artificial light. Well-sealed sheds with large bay windows — such as the prebuilt sheds at Costco — can be a great option not only to limit spiders but also to create an aesthetic oasis. Removing piles of wood and other debris around your shed will also reduce the risk of spiders getting inside. If you keep your firewood there, for example, move it away from your shed if you don't want spiders.
Furthermore, you could plant certain herbs around your shed to reduce the likelihood that spiders would want to call it home. Herbs like mint and lavender produce scents that naturally deter spiders from your garden. It is important to note that lavender, unlike other plants, needs a highly alkaline dry soil to thrive, meaning it may be a better choice for garden boxes and planters. Integrating these into your garden will also add a pop of color to your undergrowth, helping differentiate you from the green thumb crowd.