How To DIY A Garden Sink Using An Old Ceiling Globe
Gardening offers a variety of health benefits, from reduced stress levels from spending time in nature to increased exercise from the elbow grease needed for a thriving garden. However, despite its many benefits, one thing about gardening remains true — it can get messy. As a result, you may find yourself wishing for a designated spot to wash up before tracking mud and grass through your house. With an eco-savvy DIY, you can put a thrifted item to good use while creating a functional sink in your garden. Using a glass ceiling globe, a stand, a sink drain, and a hose, you can easily craft a garden sink for rinsing up after your time outdoors.
For this project, you'll want to make sure to include a bucket beneath your sink to catch any wastewater, as well as a water can if you want to reuse the water in your garden. Repurposing greywater in your garden is a great way to help reduce water consumption. It's important to note that greywater is not recommended for edible plants, though.
How to make a DIY garden sink from a repurposed ceiling globe
The centerpiece of this project is the repurposed ceiling globe, which you can easily find at a thrift store. Because ceiling globes are designed with a hole when attaching to your light fixture, you won't need to worry about having to create a drainage hole. Instead, simply install a pop-up drain in the built-in opening at the center of the globe. Once you have your sink basin completed, you can move on to creating the stand.
Choose a stand that supports the basin while allowing proper drainage. This project offers a great opportunity to reuse materials like an old folding table. A large bucket could also work here while pulling double duty as a method of storing your graywater. If you opt to revamp an old table, you may need to nail or glue wood slabs to create a counter that the basin sits in for extra security. Although it'll take extra time and supplies, sealing the wood can preserve the longevity of your garden sink.
With no plumbing required, this beginner-friendly DIY project is simple and low-maintenance. After finishing the sink itself, all that's left is to place your hose over the side of the bowl to mimic a sink faucet, giving you the hassle-free running water you need to clean up or complete essential garden tasks. This clever DIY is just one of many creative ways to repurpose thrifted items — like upcycling thrifted plates into garden decor.