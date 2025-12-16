How To DIY A Garden Sink Using An Old Ceiling Globe

The centerpiece of this project is the repurposed ceiling globe, which you can easily find at a thrift store. Because ceiling globes are designed with a hole when attaching to your light fixture, you won't need to worry about having to create a drainage hole. Instead, simply install a pop-up drain in the built-in opening at the center of the globe. Once you have your sink basin completed, you can move on to creating the stand.

Choose a stand that supports the basin while allowing proper drainage. This project offers a great opportunity to reuse materials like an old folding table. A large bucket could also work here while pulling double duty as a method of storing your graywater. If you opt to revamp an old table, you may need to nail or glue wood slabs to create a counter that the basin sits in for extra security. Although it'll take extra time and supplies, sealing the wood can preserve the longevity of your garden sink.

With no plumbing required, this beginner-friendly DIY project is simple and low-maintenance. After finishing the sink itself, all that's left is to place your hose over the side of the bowl to mimic a sink faucet, giving you the hassle-free running water you need to clean up or complete essential garden tasks. This clever DIY is just one of many creative ways to repurpose thrifted items — like upcycling thrifted plates into garden decor.