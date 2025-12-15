Why You Should Try Bringing Your Bird Feeders Indoors Each Night

Taking your feeders indoors at night can be the perfect opportunity to give them their weekly cleaning to prevent disease. Start by dumping out any old seed, which can harbor mold and bacteria when spoiled. Next, hand-wash the feeder in a homemade solution using one part bleach and nine parts water. Rinse the feeder thoroughly and let it dry completely before refilling it. To sanitize a suet feeder, soak it in warm water with a bit of vinegar and dish detergent for an hour or two. Then, scrub it lightly with a clean rag, rinse it, and let it air dry thoroughly before filling it again.

Aside from bringing your feeders in for the night, there are other tactics you can employ to deter other wildlife from dining from your feeder. For starters, you can relocate it so that it's at least 20 feet from trees or bushes, making harder for squirrels to launch from them onto your feeder. You could also try hanging a baffle, a slippery protective structure, either just above it or below your feeder on its pole to make it more difficult for other wildlife to reach.

Keep in mind that squirrels are very determined critters, especially if food is involved, so if they want to reach the seed you've put out for your feathered friends, they probably will. Instead, you could try making your offerings distasteful for them and other unwanted bandits such as raccoons by spicing the food with some cayenne pepper. Birds won't mind it, but the heat might be just enough to keep other critters from gobbling it up.