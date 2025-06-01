The Best Time Of Day To Fill Up Your Bird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are one of the millions of Americans who put out backyard bird feeders, you know the joy of watching colorful birds drop by for their favorite snack or even battle it out for the latest yummy treat you've provided. Keeping your feeders full is a great way to attract more songbirds to your garden. But when is the best time of day to refill it? It might be at night.

Starting each morning with a full feeder is the best way to ensure activity all day. Many birds are most active in the early hours, so you don't want to be out after dawn with your bag of seed interrupting them. Songbirds like wrens, tits, and thrushes all wake up with the sun and will often be your first visitors. Common backyard birds like chickadees and jays will be active throughout the day. Once the sun sets, many birds head for their roosts, allowing you to make your refill rounds. If you have multiple bird feeders in your yard, be sure to fill them all at the same time so your feathered visitors know they can rely on your yard as a consistent food source.