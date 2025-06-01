The Best Time Of Day To Fill Up Your Bird Feeder
If you are one of the millions of Americans who put out backyard bird feeders, you know the joy of watching colorful birds drop by for their favorite snack or even battle it out for the latest yummy treat you've provided. Keeping your feeders full is a great way to attract more songbirds to your garden. But when is the best time of day to refill it? It might be at night.
Starting each morning with a full feeder is the best way to ensure activity all day. Many birds are most active in the early hours, so you don't want to be out after dawn with your bag of seed interrupting them. Songbirds like wrens, tits, and thrushes all wake up with the sun and will often be your first visitors. Common backyard birds like chickadees and jays will be active throughout the day. Once the sun sets, many birds head for their roosts, allowing you to make your refill rounds. If you have multiple bird feeders in your yard, be sure to fill them all at the same time so your feathered visitors know they can rely on your yard as a consistent food source.
Risky times to refill the bird feeder
While refilling feeders before you go to bed is convenient, putting out fresh food at night can also attract unwanted nocturnal guests like raccoons, opossums, skunks, and even bears. (You may want to reconsider using a bird feeder at all if you live in bear territory.) If nighttime pests are a problem in your area, and if you happen to be an early riser, refilling your feeders just before dawn will limit the chances of these after-dark interlopers. You may even want to bring your feeder in at night to keep it safe from predators.
Refilling your feeder midday might be necessary to maintain a consistent food source at certain times of the year. Birds often rely on feeders in winter to beef up their fat reserves when natural forage is scarce, so you may see your feeders emptying more quickly during colder months. But be aware that midday feedings will also be noticed by predatory birds like Cooper's hawks and sharp-shinned hawks, which treat feeders like a bird buffet.
Remember that cleaning and refilling your feeders regularly is important to prevent disease and keep food fresh and healthy for your feathered friends, ensuring birds will flock to your yard year after year.