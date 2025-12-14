Ree Drummond's Floral Front Porch Is Gorgeous. Here's How To Recreate It In Your Outdoor Space

The key features of Drummond's garden is the use of primarily native plants. To mirror this in your space, it is important to understand the local growth in your area along with your United States Department of Agriculture hardiness zone. One can foster Drummond's look by adding similar plants. The first of these plants is perennial grasses, which line the sides of the entrance, adding volume to the garden. For those living in much of the United States, planting grasses like feather reed grass (Calamagrostis arundinacea) will allow for fluffy blooms like Drummond's. Another key aspect of her porch is the use of chrysanthemums, which provide a pop of color and add texture. Planting mums, as the plant is commonly called, is fairly easy, though they can be hard to keep alive without using proper care.

Another major theme of the garden is the use of layering to add an immersive feel to the porch. The use of planters is highly pivotal to this, and while purchasing them at retail is expensive, they are easy to build on your own. Using these, Drummond lines both her porch and deck with greenery, creating an arch. The entryway is punctuated by two dwarf furs, adding to the continued depth. One hardy option for adding these to your outdoor space would be opting for a Japanese garden juniper, as they thrive in a wide variety of climates.