Ree Drummond's Floral Front Porch Is Gorgeous. Here's How To Recreate It In Your Outdoor Space
Blogger and television personality Ree Drummond's Oklahoma ranch has people across the internet buzzing. The new farmhouse is an extravagant and recognizable home built by architect Sherri Duvall, which brings in Spanish ranch elements. The home has also received praise for its exposed wood beams and Victorian-style kitchen. Even with these indoor luxuries, a recent video of Drummond's front porch shows the ranch's classic landscaping.
Drummond has gained a following, first through her blog titled "The Pioneer Women" and later her appearance on the Food Network, followed by a best-selling novel. The video pans over the front of the home constructed in 2021, showing multiple deliberate design strategies. The porch and deck above are full of rows of chrysanthemums, native perennial grasses, and dwarf pines. The deck above the home's entryway is also lined with hanging vines from planters. The blooms are all made up of native plants to the Pawhuska, Oklahoma Great Plains region. All of these form a walkway that is a pruned archway and entrance to the rustic and highly acclaimed home. While the cost of hiring a professional gardener and landscaper can be quite high, you do not need to be a professional to achieve this lush native aesthetic.
You can create Ree Drummond's landscaping in your patio or garden bed
The key features of Drummond's garden is the use of primarily native plants. To mirror this in your space, it is important to understand the local growth in your area along with your United States Department of Agriculture hardiness zone. One can foster Drummond's look by adding similar plants. The first of these plants is perennial grasses, which line the sides of the entrance, adding volume to the garden. For those living in much of the United States, planting grasses like feather reed grass (Calamagrostis arundinacea) will allow for fluffy blooms like Drummond's. Another key aspect of her porch is the use of chrysanthemums, which provide a pop of color and add texture. Planting mums, as the plant is commonly called, is fairly easy, though they can be hard to keep alive without using proper care.
Another major theme of the garden is the use of layering to add an immersive feel to the porch. The use of planters is highly pivotal to this, and while purchasing them at retail is expensive, they are easy to build on your own. Using these, Drummond lines both her porch and deck with greenery, creating an arch. The entryway is punctuated by two dwarf furs, adding to the continued depth. One hardy option for adding these to your outdoor space would be opting for a Japanese garden juniper, as they thrive in a wide variety of climates.