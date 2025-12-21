Turn An Old Thrifted Lantern Holder Into A Beautiful Feature For Birds

Bird feeders come in all sorts of shapes, styles, and price points, but at the end of the day, the birds don't care much about what it looks like as long as it provides their favorite treats. There's no need to find the fanciest feeder available from a specialty shop when you could make your own ultra-unique feeder from thrift store finds. An old lantern holder, including the type that once housed a candle, is just the type of structure that works well for a tray- or platform-style bird feeder. Some versions even have a roof, which is important because a hood keeps seeds dry in the bird feeder. Many designs also include a loop at the top for hanging, which makes setup easier. Though these come in a nearly infinite array of styles, there's a good chance you'll find one or three on a visit to your favorite thrift stores.

When you're on the hunt for a funky lantern frame or holder for your feathered friends, pick one that's sturdy and looks weather-resistant. It should have no sharp edges and no small parts that could come off and potentially harm the birds. If the lantern still has full glass panels, removing a few of them will create a safer, more accessible feeder. The wider the tray at the bottom, the more space you'll have for both seeds and visiting birds. Also, make sure the tray has a lip around the edge so the seeds don't just spill when birds — or squirrels — get a little overzealous and knock the seeds to the ground.